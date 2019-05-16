Raw Zucchini Salad

Salads are a dietary staple across the globe. Salads are traditionally served chilled or at room temperature, and many are enhanced by oil, vinegar or another dressing. Many people are quick to think of certain varieties of lettuce as the prime base for salads. However, just about any fruit or vegetable can serve as a foundation for a tasty salad.

Zucchini and tomato provide excellent nutrition and can be hydrating, which can come in handy once the weather starts to warm. These versatile ingredients can be combined to form a robust salad to accompany any meal or one that can be enjoyed on its own. Such is the case with this recipe for Raw Zucchini Salad from “The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook” (Rockridge Press) by the editors of the Rockridge Press. Refreshing and filling, this salad may quickly become a staple of your diet.

(Serves 2)

1 medium zucchini, shredded or sliced paper thin

6 cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

3 to 4 basil leaves, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons freshly grated low-fat Parmesan cheese

Layer the zucchini slices on two plates in even layers. Top with the tomatoes. Drizzle with the olive oil and lemon juice. Season to taste.

Top with the basil and sprinkle with cheese before serving.

