The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of June gives anglers the worst fishing days of the month and a rainy season weather forecast. However a high pressure system is forecasted to enter the state late Thursday night through early Saturday morning and this will improve fishing.
All fishing factors considered, a strong high pressure system will save the angler’s week by causing a high level of ‘fish adjustment activity’. Find the healthy deeper vegetation and you’ll find the fish ready to feed. Shorelines near the deepest section of the lake will be holding active fish when this occurs.
It’s important to remember that during the rainy season, summer months, abundant sunshine becomes the prominent fishing factor because high dissolved oxygen (D.O.) production occurs via photosynthesis. When the D.O. level increases the fish digestion rate increases, creating the need to feed.
One of the challenges of the summer months is the ‘lack of wind’ during high heat and sunshine, days. Florida largemouth bass have better-than-average food chains in the majority of the eight thousand plus lakes statewide. So bass are…spoiled, you could say in that they don’t have to chase their food very often. In fact, they can just ambush their food anytime they want.
For this reason when anglers throw their artificial baits into the water causing a huge unnatural splash—like a brick, the majority of bass understand it’s not the food they want, but ‘something’ they ignore---remember food is abundant and easy to eat year round.
No wave action means bass can see and hear everything…unnatural, which they then ignore.
Therefore the angler must perfect the ‘art of the silent bait entry’. To be able to cast, pitch or flip your bait into the water, making a very small natural disturbance on the water’s surface is the key to attracting the curios bass looking for an easy meal. So practice your technique until you perfect the silent bait entry and you’ll have far more strikes.
Of course you could call me to set-up a ‘classroom on the water lesson’ where I will teach you this essential art for catching far more bass during the hot, windless, sunny, days of summer.
Best Fishing Days: Even though the lunar factor will be at its weakest point over the next five days, a strong high pressure system is forecasted to enter the state on Thursday night and all day Friday. A substantial increase in atmospheric pressure will occur which will force fish upward into shoreline healthy vegetation areas near deeper water areas.
So Thursday night and Friday and perhaps, maybe Saturday morning, will be the best fishing days for the remainder of this week. The lack of wind will be the only negative to challenge anglers.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occur at 3:31 p.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. Therefore a feed intensity rating of 3-4 will occur from 12-4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes with the feed rating remaining about the same.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset period occurs at 8:36 a.m. and the daily increase in atmospheric pressure has been occurring in the mid-morning hours when photosynthesis start to occur. I expect this pressure period trend to continue over the next four days—especially Friday and Saturday.
Therefore a feed intensity rating of 2-3 will occur, but you can expect a 4-5 rating Friday and perhaps Saturday due to a strong high pressure system—if the weather forecast prediction is correct.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 super new moon, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour summer charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.15 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open one foot, flowing a combined 945 cubic feet per second.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do Not Feed Alligators. Do Not Get Close For A Better Picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and occasionally adults and pets being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a male Florida gator during mating season, instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes when fishing during the development of storm activity. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
