I have found that one of the better ways to get close to others is through sharing similar interests. An interest I have recently been sharing with my friends is movies. Specifically quirky or weird movies. Things like “Silence of the Lambs,” “Office Space,” “The Room,” and others are among the most recently watched.
Movies are really a way to share culture and connect with others. Not only are you sharing the film with people, who are hopefully just as interested in it as you, but you’re also bonding with the characters of the film.
For instance, the most recent movie we watched was “Joe’s Apartment.” Some of you might be familiar with this film. For those of you who are not, it’s about a guy named Joe, who moves to New York. Joe is faced with many life problems while he tries to make it in New York, however the most prominent of his issues are the thousands of roaches who infest his home. The bugs also ruin his love life, and multiple career paths.
Personally, watching Joe struggle made me feel a little bit better in my own life. I mean, at least I don’t have his kind of obstacles to face. And what’s great about this is the fact that my friends felt the same. We were able to commiserate over a cheaply made and roughly edited movie about roaches.
Movies are used to express cultural values, humor, and give a general sense of things that might be important to a community. However, now that there are so many movies made plus the many others that will continue to be made, there are movies that could relate to literally any type of lifestyle. Which is a great thing, because it means movies can be shared among any and everyone.
As a child I watched a lot of movies. I grew up in a house with no internet and you can only do so much multitasking while folding laundry. I can remember watching movies all day in fact with my mother and siblings.
And as boring as it might sound, since many of us are now constantly connected to the internet, those are good memories. I actually enjoyed watching an average of four movies a day — some multiple times a day.
I noticed that I haven’t been on as much of a movie kick since moving out of my mother’s house. I don’t even go to theaters or rent Redbox DVDs. That could be because I’m more connected to the internet since moving out on my own, or it could be because I spend more time on my phone now than I do watching television.
There is a such a wide range of movies available now that it seems as though anyone could connect through sharing films. Movie nights seem to be a permanent fixture in my friend group at the moment. I’m interested to see what movies I’ll share in the future with my close, good friends.
