The NASCAR Truck Series has its championship race tonight at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

HOMESTEAD — Ross Chastain had the talent to compete for a NASCAR championship. The path he took to race for the Truck Series title reads almost as a work of fiction.

“I bet y’all didn’t expect to see me here,” Chastain said. “Man, this is crazy.”

His year started with an FBI raid of his Xfinity Series sponsor that cost him his ride. Chastain had only weeks to put together a schedule over multiple NASCAR series. He had a win disqualified by NASCAR. Oh, and Chastain didn’t even declare for the Truck championship until June. The eighth-generation Florida watermelon farmer started the ninth race of the Truck season with no points.

Chastain survived all the chaos, thrived down the stretch, smashed a few watermelons in victory lane and has arrived at Homestead ready to deliver a championship trophy to the family farm.

It could get crazy in tonight’s championship-deciding finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway: reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen join Chastain in the championship field.

