HOMESTEAD — Ross Chastain had the talent to compete for a NASCAR championship. The path he took to race for the Truck Series title reads almost as a work of fiction.
“I bet y’all didn’t expect to see me here,” Chastain said. “Man, this is crazy.”
His year started with an FBI raid of his Xfinity Series sponsor that cost him his ride. Chastain had only weeks to put together a schedule over multiple NASCAR series. He had a win disqualified by NASCAR. Oh, and Chastain didn’t even declare for the Truck championship until June. The eighth-generation Florida watermelon farmer started the ninth race of the Truck season with no points.
Chastain survived all the chaos, thrived down the stretch, smashed a few watermelons in victory lane and has arrived at Homestead ready to deliver a championship trophy to the family farm.
It could get crazy in tonight’s championship-deciding finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway: reigning series champion Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen join Chastain in the championship field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.