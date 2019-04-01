Time Magazine? It has always been my impression that you had to do something significant or important to be on the cover of Time Magazine. So how does a 29-year-old ex-bartender from the Bronx with four months under her belt in the U.S. Congress rate that honor? Granted, she is the media darling at this time, but with all her inane ridiculous predictions of the world coming to an end in 2030, and her give away programs of free Medicare and education for everyone at the expense of simply taxing the rich 70 percent of their incomes, how can anyone really believe her?
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, or AOC as she wants to be referred to, actually said "we should give money to the unable and unwilling to work." One of this paper's readers challenged me on this comment, well here is my source. Comell Law Professor Robert Hockert, an advisor to AOC, said she did indeed make that comment on her tweet machine but he quickly deleted it. I can imagine he was quick to get rid of that.
This 29-year-old graduated from Boston University with a degree in economics and finance, and quickly became a community organizer, something someone else in Washington did, but the name escapes me at this time.
How is it then she does not at least have a job as a junior vice-president with some financial institution, but rather as a bartender working for tips, as she is so proud to remind us? What is further amazing is that the present four Democratic candidates running for 2020 can't wait for her endorsement as though she has something that will get them elected.
Her socialism platform is driving the Democratic party farther to the left and if they keep going left they will come around to meet themselves.
Hal Graves
Sebring
