Two years ago, I spent a year filled with unimaginable grief. Prayer is what got me through that terrible time. Every morning felt heavy and grey. But one day as I was sitting at my kitchen window wrapped in sad memories, I saw a little splotch of orange, sort of hidden behind our yellow shrimp plants, just peeking out at me. A sunny single perfect Bird of Paradise was blooming. A bit of brightness and hope to surprise me.
It’s important to know that I am a terrible gardener. A “green thumb” I was not blessed with. Other than a sprinkling of water now and then, maybe pulling away some of the weeds, I primarily left all the care of our flower bed to Jerry. My attitude about plants was that if they grow – great, and if not — oh well.
So, while I was sitting at my kitchen window that morning, I started thinking about my brother and how much I missed him. It’d been two years since he died. And sometimes as I think about him, I can imagine him sitting nearby, talking with me. He is in a bright green Vietnam veteran T-shirt and jean shorts. Healthy, funny as ever, and alive. In the quiet of that morning, I felt him say to me, “It’s OK to move on, sis. To be alive again. You have so much to do. Tell everyone about how beautiful heaven is.”
Permission to move past my grief
I knew then that he had given me permission to move past my grief. Not that I will ever be able to do that completely. But I knew he was happy and safe in Heaven and it was time to focus again on life and what God has planned for me. There are still times when it is incomprehensible to me that he, my other two brothers, and parents are gone. But life keeps going. Still there are days when the world seems grey again.
Then suddenly appears one bright orange and blue flower. Its cheery colors, shaped like a perfect bird with wings spread wide, seemed like a bright beacon of light, love and life. As I looked around the yard, it was as if all the colors became more saturated. Purer. Stronger. I knew something had shifted. I felt the grayness lift. I felt a peace and a joy. The kind that only a loving, and kind God can give. I felt alive again.
To be free of sorrow or pain
In the Lord’s prayer, we ask for God’s kingdom to come here on earth as it is in Heaven. We know that Heaven is a beautiful place that is without pain and sorrow. We know that in Heaven we will experience Love with a capital “L.” Love like we have never experienced here on earth. Heaven is God’s kingdom and we are to pray for it to come to us here on earth. I don’t think we are to pray for that to happen someday when we die. We are to pray for it to be here now.
Imagine what it would be like to experience God’s love now. Today. To be free of sorrow and pain. To experience His creation, the beauty around us.
Every time I see a Bird of Paradise flower it reminds me that God wants us to experience His love today. He wants us to feel the life He has for us. The joy and peace He has for us. Paradise can be here on earth.
We can come alive again by turning our faces away from the darkness and back toward Him; back to the Light.
Even on the grayest day, a flower beckons us to come back to life.
JoMarie Grinkiewicz is involved in GriefShare, an adult grief support group, and Rainbows for All God’s Children, a children’s grief support group, at Catherine Catholic Church. For more information on either group, email JoMarie at jomarie@stcathe.com.
