SEBRING — County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. may have found a solution for residents’ access and drainage woes in the northeast of Silver Fox subdivision.
It may still cost $60,000 to $100,000, he said, and residents will have to agree on how they plan to pay for it. He proposes turning their problem, an unauthorized ATV trail at the north end of Mare Path, into a solution: A raised shell road with drainage and access out of their subdivision.
This is all assuming that the owner of the land is willing to donate it for right of way. The long rectangular lot in Unit 5 — the Wolf Creek area — of Orange Blossom Estates is owned by the Gene and Arlene Family Trust. Howerton said he’s met with the principal owner.
“He was willing (to donate) as long as he got what he was asking for,” Howerton said. “(We) need to solidify his expectations.”
Howerton also wants to make sure residents know what they would get out of the deal, which would be a 400-foot non-paved shell road extending Mare Path to Queen Avenue in Orange Blossom Estates.
The road would be built to county drainage standards for unpaved roads, and would require the county to extend the maintained portion of Queen Avenue another 560 feet to connect with the extended Mare Path.
“Some are not agreeable with that. They may want more,” Howerton said. “We’ll have to see. We can’t afford to do much more than we’ve mentioned so far.”
Howerton said the county won’t likely be able to do anything in the way of financing the job, either.
A recently-approved arrangement with another community of residents on Oak Manor Avenue resulted in the county agreeing to do road reconstruction and paving, absorbing the cost up front while setting up a 10-year assessment, paid by residents.
Commissioners Jim Brooks and Ron Handley consistently opposed that proposal on the principle that allowing one community to do it would invite more requests.
When Howerton reported to the board of County Commission last Tuesday, they thought extending Mare Path would be a good solution, provided Mare Path residents are prepared to pay for it.
Initially, when storm runoff after Hurricane Irma created rivers out of roads and rutted the only way in or out, Mare Path residents wanted county road crews to rebuild or put in drainage for Foal Path, an easement across private property near the south end of Mare Path.
Residents cited dangers from emergency vehicles not being able to reach them or from their cars not being able to traverse the flooded roads.
However, county crews can not use public funds to work on a privately-maintained road, and they definitely can’t work on Foal Path at all because it’s not a dedicated public right of way. Doing so would be illegal, said Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Nearby Stirrup Path is also a private easement road. It and Foal Path address an access problem that dates back to the when the subdivision was platted.
Silver Fox, a rural subdivision of unpaved roads off State Road 66, was developed before the county passed comprehensive land development regulations.
It should have five raised shell roads with drainage ditches heading north into the scrub from Derby Lane, a “frontage road” approximately 500 feet north of the highway.
It has three complete roads and two broken ones. Saddle Path and Mare Path are blocked by a bayhead/wetland from connecting to Derby Lane.
None of the roads are county-maintained, and both Saddle Path and Mare Path lack drainage ditches, Green said.
People who bought property on Saddle Path and Mare Path can only get in or out on Stirrup Path and Foal Path, roads without drainage ditches or even raised beds.
Maynard Dillow, who owns Foal Path, said hills and holes dug in that road by storm runoff dip down three feet or more, enough to “hide a small car.”
Patricia Cox of Mare Path has reported having relatives “trapped” at her house by water up to two-feet deep.
Last summer, with lakes still full from Irma rains, Howerton said putting in drainage ditches would not solve the question of where to put the water.
At the time, Wolf Lake to the east was full. Right now, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is still studying the area’s watershed.
Howerton wants those study results before making major changes. If anything he or Green does causes a problem for someone downstream, without the backing of that watershed study, they’re liable for it.
Problems like this has county officials looking at the possibility of establishing a drainage assessment, to pay for such water-borne problems all over the county.
