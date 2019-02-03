SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun sat down with Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund, to get his personal perspective on the week since the tragedy that took five lives on Jan. 23.
Questions were provided to him prior to the interview. What follows are his answers, paraphrased for space and quoted when possible.
How are you and your officers holding up?
“Obviously, it’s been rough for all of us,” Hoglund said, dealing with the loss of five lives. “I think for the most part, collectively, we’re doing well. It’s not to say we’re not having moments of struggle, not having moments of rough time, but we’re healing.”
What would you want the community to know about this tragedy and what you’ve learned?
“It think the most important thing any one of us can take away from this is that it’s senseless,” Hoglund said, “and that we’ll likely never understand why this happened.”
“The ‘why’ might not ever make sense to us,” Hoglund added. “I hope the ‘why’ never makes sense to us, because if we can put this into context that makes sense, that might give us a litmus test or an indication as to where we all are, mentally.”
He also said the community may want to ask if this was preventable. Data on the shooter indicates he may have had destructive inclinations in his early teens, or earlier, but he either didn’t receive help or the right kind of help.
Hoglund also said the shooting shouldn’t define “who we are.”
“I want the community to know it’s going to take time for us to grieve and heal, as a community,” Hoglund said. “No one would be expected to come out of this and return to whatever sense of normal we have after this, instantly.”
How many of your personnel have put in long hours on this?
Everybody, Hoglund said. The incident taxed all available resources in the county and put his agency “on hold,” but all agencies kept handling calls.
“By midnight on the 23rd, our officers had handled close to 40 additional calls,” Hoglund said. “The 911 keeps ringing, the requests keep coming in and the fact that this happened doesn’t have an impact on that.”
Since then, he and his administrative team have been keeping an eye on the officers, to make sure they are OK.
What help has Sebring Police Department had from other agencies?
Hoglund had help from Sebring Fire Department; Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, crime scene, 911 Central Dispatch, and victims advocates; Highlands County Fire Rescue, including Highlands County Emergency Medical Services and the Emergency Operations Center.
The 911 dispatcher that kept police in contact with the shooter throughout the incident was crucial, he said.
Help and support has also come from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Governor Ron DeSantis, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and U.S. Representative Greg Steube.
What assistance and counseling have you provided to your personnel, and what support have you had from the community?
A Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team meeting took place the next day at the sheriff’s office. Hoglund plans to have mandatory meetings with either the Fort Myers or Polk County CISM Team for everyone in his agency connected to the incident.
“Let’s face it, we think we’re invincible,” Hoglund said. “We don’t think that we’re prone to have coping issues and healing issues, and the reality is that’s just not true.”
Sebring Police Department has a confidential Employee Assistance Program, the sheriff has extended the use of his chaplains, Tri-County Health Services has offered help, and so have churches and private citizens.
How do you feel about this cooperation?
Hoglund said he could not be prouder of the collaboration between his agency and the efforts of other agencies.
“Truthfully, I think, they all left their egos at home,” he said: The goal at every level was with the victims and their families.
How does your department begin to move forward after this?
In one sense, they are moving forward by handling calls. From a health perspective, it’s a process to get to whatever is “normal” now.
The department and county have since had after-action reviews to reinforce what they did right and identify what they can do better.
“We would be foolish not to learn from this incident, wherever possible,” Hoglund said.
At the end of the day Jan. 23, what did you say to your officers?
Hoglund tried to call or visit with every officer who was on the scene to make sure they were OK, emotionally.
“And unfortunately the officers, the minute they clear that scene, they’re right back to taking calls,” Hoglund said. “They were my priority. They were my primary concern at that point.”
He also told them he had their backs: Whatever decisions they made in the incident, they couldn’t change them now.
How are you managing with all that’s happened?
“I’m working through healing, just like everybody else,” Hoglund said. “I’m still struggling with this like everybody in the community is. I wonder if I did enough, if we did it quick enough. I wonder if there was more we could do. I struggle with this feeling of helplessness that there’s nothing more I can do. All the human emotions that come with this follow me to that office of chief of police.”
Hoglund said he’s leaned heavily on his executive team and his family, especially his wife, a partner for 23 years and his wife for 14.
He tries not to take work home, but work has come home in the past week or so.
How angry are you?
Hoglund said he was surprised to get that question.
“I can’t verbalize how angry and how mad I am that someone would do this, anywhere,” Hoglund said. “I can’t fathom how anyone would walk in and take innocent lives, for no apparent reason.”
What are you wrestling with?
Anger, he said. It’s not an emotion he typically deals with.
“That’s one of my demons: I’m furious,” Hoglund said. “I don’t know how to express that. I don’t know if I should express that. I don’t know when the right time to express that is, and truthfully, I don’t know how to express it.”
When he got home from work he struggled to tell his 8-year-old son what had happened and why he’d been away from home.
How do you hope the community moves forward from here?
The community has to go through grief and healing, he said. People will not feel the same after they heal as they felt before the shooting.
“We might have increased awareness. We might have a healthy paranoia,” Hoglund said. “We might change some of our routines, because, let’s face it, things like this aren’t supposed to happen here.”
What does the community support mean to you and your staff?
Hoglund said support has been overwhelming, from pre-kindergarten classes dropping off cards, people dropping off food and kind comments everywhere. He asks people to continue.
“Put simply, I don’t think we could make it through it, without the support that they offer,” Hoglund said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.