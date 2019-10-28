The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried for months to get the Republican-controlled Legislature to take up a pair of gun control bills, holding news conferences and touting polls showing strong public support. When Republicans wouldn’t budge, Evers turned up the heat by turning to other powers of his office, using an executive order — his 54th in less than a year — to call a special session on the issue.
“We need an up or down vote,” Evers said. “We have to get this done, folks.”
Evers isn’t the only frustrated Democratic governor looking for ways to get around Republican majorities firmly against their agenda. Turning to executive orders is reminiscent of the growing use of similar power by President Donald Trump, and Barack Obama before him, to accomplish their goals without lawmakers’ agreement.
In Wisconsin, North Carolina and other states, governors are getting creative to advance their agendas, with varying degrees of success. Evers’ use of his broad veto power has so angered Republicans they’ve filed a lawsuit and trying to amend the state constitution to block the governor.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed numerous executive orders while Democrats’ agenda is stalled in the GOP-controlled Legislature, including calling for new gun violence prevention programs. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly had state agencies enact one of the nation’s most aggressive policies for collecting state and local taxes on online sales. And in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper issued executive orders designed to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions and bar LGBT discrimination in state employee hiring and in awarding government contracts.
Evers, like past governors, largely uses executive orders for routine ceremonial purposes like honoring soldiers and police officers killed in the line of duty. But he also used them to raise a gay pride flag over the Capitol, recall Wisconsin National Guard troops sent to the southern border by his Republican predecessor and form a task force on climate change.
It’s a power play that has its limits.
Republicans greeted his order for a special session next month on guns by saying they would convene — and immediately adjourn. In North Carolina, Republicans frustrated because Cooper vetoed the two-year state budget are passing “mini-budgets” largely containing popular items and daring the governor to veto them. Cooper has signed all but one into law, giving him less room to negotiate.
