TALLAHASSEE — Cam Akers was ready and willing to carry the load and Florida State needed every ounce of energy in what was a workhorse performance.
Akers had a program-record 36 carries, the final one a 4-yard touchdown, as Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-44 in overtime on Saturday.
A junior tailback, Akers ran for 193 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had a 44-yard TD reception for Florida State (1-1).
“Whatever I got to do to help this team win,” Akers said. “Forty, 50, 60 (carries). You got to be quick on your feet, react. And make the most of it.”
The Seminoles were desperate for Akers’ performance on a night in which they were surprisingly on the ropes against ULM, a 21-point underdog.
Caleb Evans had a 5-yard touchdown run just moments after Akers final score and the Warhawks went for the one-point conversion that would force a second overtime period, but Jacob Meeks missed the kick, setting off a celebration on the Seminoles’ sideline and in the stands.
Well, not every Florida State player was celebrating.
“I didn’t get too excited,” Akers said. “It was ugly.”
ULM (1-1) had four touchdowns and a field goal on its final six opportunities in regulation to force overtime. Meeks’ 24-yard field-goal attempt with 1:30 left tied the game at 38.
Evans completed 23 of 38 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Johnson ran 26 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.
“They really, at the end, made one more play than we did,” ULM coach Matt Viator said. “I told the players the goal was to battle, get to the second half and the fourth quarter and have a chance to win the game and we did. We just came up a point short.”
Florida State played sloppy in the second half of a season-opening 36-31 loss to Boise State and the mistakes added up again vs. ULM. The Seminoles committed three turnovers and were penalized 11 times for 108 yards.
“When you turn the ball over bad things happen,” Taggart said. “When you have 11 penalties, bad things happen. I felt that was a big reason why we were in the situation.”
James Blackman completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Seminoles. He connected with nine receivers, throwing touchdowns to D.J. Matthews, Tre’Shaun Harrison and Akers.
But Blackman’s mistakes were costly. The redshirt sophomore quarterback and receiver Tamorrion Terry miscommunicated on a third-quarter pass play as ULM’s Corey Straughter jumped in front of a pass and ran 57 yards for a touchdown as the Warhawks cut the FSU lead to 24-14.
The Seminoles’ offense was rolling early. Blackman had a pair of first-half touchdown passes as Florida State had scored on its first three drives and led 24-7 at the half.
Florida State was 10 of 19 on third-down conversions after converting on just 1 of 12 in the opener vs. Boise State. But the Seminoles needed Akers to rescue them in the second half and overtime.
Florida State is at Virginia on Saturday.
