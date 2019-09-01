TALLAHASSEE — Hank Bachmeier tossed a third-quarter TD pass and Robert Mahone had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth and Boise State rallied from an 18-point deficit to knock off Florida State 36-31 on Saturday in a game moved from Jacksonville to Tallahassee with an earlier start time due to Hurricane Dorian.
Florida State lost its season opener for the third straight time.
Bachmeier, a true freshman, was pounded early by Florida State’s defensive front but threw for 407 yards as Boise State defeated a Power 5 team for the sixth time since the 2014 season. It was the most passing yards by a Boise State first-time starting quarterback.
James Blackman had three touchdown passes in the first half as Florida State took a 24-6 lead with 10:53 left. Blackman finished completing 23 of 33 passes for 327 yards but the Seminoles were held scoreless after halftime.
His third touchdown pass, a 58-yard toss to Keyshawn Helton, put the Seminoles up 31-13 with 4:07 left in the second quarter.
Bachmeier connected with Khalil Shakir on an 11-yard touchdown, Eric Sachse had a pair of field goals and Mahone then put the Broncos ahead with his plunge with 12:44 to go.
Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score in his first game for Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Buckeyes rolled over FAU 45-21 on Saturday in the season opener.
Fields, the five-star transfer from Georgia, made it look easy early, engineering touchdowns on Ohio State’s first four drives. Despite some occasional rookie mistakes that caused the Buckeyes’ offense to sputter in the second and third quarters, Fields finished 18 for 25 for 234 yards and a 51-yard touchdown run.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert caught two touchdown passes, and Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave also had scoring grabs.
“I thought we came out to a great start early on, kind of clicking on both sides of the ball,” Ohio State’s Ryan Day, in his first season as Buckeyes’ head coach. “We hit a little bit of a lull there, but overall a great start. We wanted to play clean.”
Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic had trouble generating anything good until putting together a 75-yard drive in the fourth quarter for its first touchdown of the game.
Chris Robison finished 22 for 34 for 178 yards for the Owls. FAU was held to just 22 yards on the ground by a revamped Ohio State defense that was coming off a down season.
“If you play a top-five team like that, you have to do everything right just to have a chance,” FAU coach Lane Kiffin said.
The Owls had trouble keeping up with Ohio State’s better athletes but mustered enough momentum for a couple of long fourth-quarter scoring drives after the game was already out of hand.
Fields’ numbers look great, but he made his share of gaffes that led to the offense getting stuck. The first-team defense was excellent, holding FAU to a total of minus-14 yards in the first half. But against this opponent, it was hard to tell how good the Buckeyes really are.
The Owls won’t get a break as they host No. 17 Central Florida, which routed Florida A&M 62-0 on Thursday.
The Buckeyes get their first real test of the season next week against in-state rival Cincinnati, which took down UCLA 24-14 in their opener on Thursday night.
