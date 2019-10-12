By The Associated Press
CLEMSON, S.C. — Cam Akers doesn’t plan to leave any crumbs on his plate this season.
Florida State’s dynamic tailback is second in Atlantic Coast Conference rushing and leads the league with seven touchdowns on the ground this season. Akers and the Seminoles (3-2, 2-1 ACC) hope to keep that going today against No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0), a team they haven’t beaten since 2014.
Akers, a junior, has also struggled against the defending national champions. He’s run for just 47 yards on 23 carries in two games, both losses, to the Tigers the previous two seasons.
The Seminoles hope that will be different this time around. Akers believes he’s put in the work to ensure success against any opponent.
“Just knowing, will and determination, trying to get every crumb,” Akers said. “Every play trying to get every crumb.”
He’s left very few scraps for anyone else this season. Akers ran for three touchdowns (one shy of the school record) in a victory over Louisville three weeks ago, then capped a 31-13 win against North Carolina State with a 41-yard TD run to lock things up in the final quarter.
Akers is seeing things turn around for Florida State under second-year coach Willie Taggart.
“I think it’s something that’s been a collective effort and a collective thing that we’ve been doing over time,” Akers said. “It hasn’t been something just happened and it’s starting to show now.”
Clemson is seeking to extend its program record 20-game winning streak and beat the Seminoles for a fifth straight season, something it has never done.
The Tigers dropped a spot in the rankings after their last game on Sept. 28, needing a dramatic stop on a two-point conversion to escape North Carolina with a 21-20.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was proud of his players for the win, but has spent the team’s bye week, tightening up execution and correcting mistakes. He knows that Akers will be gunning for the Tigers.
“He’s a physical guy so you better match that mindset or he’s going to bloody your nose,” Swinney said.
Taggart said both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook will play quarterback against Clemson. Blackman is back after missing the North Carolina State win with injury.
Both Clemson and Florida State have gotten off to fast starts this season. The Tigers are outscoring opponents 119-26 in the first half. The Seminoles are almost as strong with a 107-49 advantage over opponents in the first 30 minutes.
Clemson has not lost since falling in the 2017 College Football Playoff semifinals, a run of 20 straight. Florida State’s win over North Carolina State two weeks ago gave the Seminoles back-to-back ACC victories for the first time since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.