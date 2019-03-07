As you prepare to take on the day, one of the most beneficial ways to energize yourself each morning is by fueling your body with the proper nutrients, including protein.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team High-Performance Dietitian Allen Tran works with top athletes and recognizes the key role protein plays in their diets. Developed by Tran, these breakfast recipes can provide the nutrition necessary for journeying through your day with energy and verve. Protein Waffles include Rockin’ Protein Builder for an easy boost of protein. The 12-ounce shakes, which are low in carbs and sugar, are made with fresh milk and have 30 grams of high-quality protein to help build muscle without a chalky after-taste.
If you’re looking to make healthier choices or live an active lifestyle and are short on time, a pre-made recipe may allow for additional productivity. Recipes that can be made in advance – like the night before – may aid your goal to consume necessary nutrients without putting a rush on your morning routine.
Chocolate Cherry and Banana Overnight Oats are made with Shamrock Farms Chocolate Milk and are a source of protein, calcium and vitamin D. Plus, they can be made in advance, allowing you to grab a healthy, ready-made breakfast to take on the go. Adding milk to your diet helps serve as a source of energy while building and repairing muscles.
Chocolate Cherry and Banana Overnight Oats
Yield: 2 jars
1/2 cup frozen dark sweet cherries
1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1 container (12 ounces) Shamrock Farms Chocolate Milk
1 ripe banana, sliced
1 pinch salt
In two mason jars, add 1/4 cup frozen cherries in each. In microwave, thaw 30 seconds.
Divide rolled oats, milk, banana and salt between jars. Cover with lids and shake until combined.
Store in refrigerator overnight or at least several hours.
Serve cold or warm in microwave.
Protein Waffles
Yield: 8-10 waffles
2 cups pancake mix
2 large eggs
1 container (12 ounces) Vanilla or Chocolate Rockin’ Protein Builder
1/4 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Heat waffle iron.
Place pancake mix in bowl. In separate bowl, whisk eggs, protein shake and oil. Stir into pancake mix until just combined.
Bake in waffle iron according to manufacturer’s directions until golden brown.
Tip: To freeze for later consumption, cool waffles on wire racks. Freeze between layers of waxed paper in re-sealable plastic freezer bag. In toaster oven or microwave, heat waffles until heated through.
