Eating healthy as a family starts with a plan involving nutritious ingredients, and one of the easiest ways to incorporate them is through meal prepping. By organizing recipes and the ingredients you’ll need to make them ahead of time, you’re saving time in the kitchen and helping ensure your family members won’t go off-course.
Dishes like Chicken Cauliflower Fried Rice and Mini Apple Pie Empanadas, ideal for a weekday family dinner and dessert, involve using fresh produce to encourage nutritious eating habits. Plus, because the recipes take little time to assemble and cook, you’ll save yourself more precious moments to spend at the table with loved ones.
These recipes are part of the “Mission for Nutrition” by Produce for Kids, an effort to raise awareness on the importance of meal planning and preparation to achieve regular healthy family eating together. In addition, partners of the program will donate 80,000 meals to families in need through Feeding America.
To find more information and recipes, and to download a free e-book including meal-planning ideas, visit themissionfornutrition.com.
Mini Apple Pie Empanadas
Recipe courtesy of Produce for Kids
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 12
4 cups peeled, sliced Gala apples
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon cinnamon
12 frozen empanada shells, thawed
1 large egg white, beaten
Heat skillet over low heat. Add apples, syrup, cornstarch and cinnamon. Cook 10 minutes, stirring frequently, or until apples are tender.
Line center of each empanada shell with apples; fold and use fork to press edges together and seal. Brush with egg wash.
Heat oven to 375 F.
Place sealed empanadas on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Tip: To make in air fryer: Heat air fryer to 375 F. Spray air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray. Add sealed empanadas and cook 8 minutes, or until golden brown.
Chicken Cauliflower Fried Rice
Recipe courtesy of Produce for Kids
Prep time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
2 teaspoons olive oil
12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, chopped
1 package (16 ounces) cauliflower-fried rice blend
1 large egg, scrambled
In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add chicken and cook 5 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove from skillet.
Add cauliflower crumbles. Cook 5 minutes, or until tender. Push to edge of skillet to make hole in middle. Pour egg into center and cook, stirring frequently, 2-3 minutes, or until firm. Add chicken back to pan and stir to combine.
