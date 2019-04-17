The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of April gives anglers the full moon phase which will be fairly strong since the moon arrived at its closest orbit point to earth yesterday. And the full moon occurs Friday which means the first half of the full moon week will be better than the second half.
Today through Friday there will be significant daily cloud cover with rainfall predicted for Thursday and Friday. However during the night, the weather forecast predicts clear skies and a bright full moon, so daytime anglers can expect less results than if there was nighttime cloud cover.
Friday there is a strong south wind of greater than twenty miles per hour forecasted and Saturday a west wind of greater than fifteen miles per hour. So if you’re planning on being on the water on either one of these two day, you might want to plan launching and fishing on the leeward sides of the lake.
Best Fishing Days: The best day weather-wise is during the ideal medium southwest wind of under ten miles per hour forecasted for Thursday which is prior to the cold weather front arriving Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are forecasted to drop twelve degrees or more. I am also expecting Friday night and Saturday morning to be very good fishing even though the winds will be strong.
Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is at midnight and underfoot at 12:03 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:24 p.m. so there will be two periods of major feeding action with a rating of 6-7 during the bright full moon and a rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily these periods move later by an hour. The feed rating should remain in the 5-7 range until Saturday when the rating begins to drop to a 4-5 rating by Monday.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:11 p.m. and the sunset at 7:52 p.m. and the moonset occurs 5:58 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:59 a.m. Both periods will have a rating of 4 during the 5:30-8:30 hours of the day. The rating will remain at the 4-level through the weekend and center more on the solar periods than the lunar periods.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.15 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Two gates are open an average of four inches, flowing a combined 306 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
