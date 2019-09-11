The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of September will give anglers a weak full moon phase. The lunar orbit apogee occurs Friday and the moon becomes full during the first few hours of Saturday morning. So get ready for some fairly good ‘lucky’ Friday the Thirteenth fishing Friday night.
An east-northeasterly wind will prevail over the next seven days or more and will produce wind speeds of 15 miles-per-hour today through Friday during the midday hours. Saturday through next Thursday an easterly wind will be at ideal speeds of 8 to 10 mph — a perfect fishing wind.
Due to a dominant easterly wind in the forecast, anglers can expect fish to be moving westward as fish follow the wind-driven food-chain. West shorelines and island east shorelines will have larger concentrations of feeding fish.
Looking ahead at the extended weather forecast for September, summer-like temperatures are predicted into October. This means fish will not be moving up from the open water deeper areas until water temperatures drop into the low 80- to upper 70-degree range.
So hopefully within three weeks we’ll experience a seasonal upward migration. Fish will be feeding heavily in the dissolved oxygen rich shallows to make up for the weight they lost during the low oxygen high heat summer season.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday through Sunday the full moon will cause fish to feed at above average rates during the midday and midnight periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:42 a.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and increases in rating by a half number. Friday and Saturday the rating will top-out at 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:30 p.m. and the sunset at 7:35 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 6-8:30 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the sunset period and should improve slightly to a 5-rating by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 12-16, weak full moon; Sept. 26-30, strong super new moon; Oct. 11-15, full moon; Oct. 25-30, new moon. Note: There are a few guide trip dates for Sept. 26-30 still open.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level. 38.50 feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually to the annually high mark of 39.50 feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 37.75’ and will gradually be raised to the annual high mark of 39 feet by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Unless another severe rain event occurs at the end of this year’s hurricane season, South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
