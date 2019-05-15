The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of May gives anglers the full moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, since the moon arrived closest to earth this past Monday—lunar perigee--this month’s full moon which occurs Saturday, will be at about seventy-five percent strength, which makes it equal to the new moon’s feed ratings.
The full moon week starts today and ends next Tuesday night and since the weather forecast is predicting clear nights from Thursday through next week, anglers who fish in the light of the full moon will have better results than midday anglers.
Typically, the best annual full moon nights occur in the month of May and November. With water temperatures being ideal for fish to feed at will right during those two months, all that is required for greater full moon nighttime fishing is cloudless nights. And that is exactly what is forecasted. So get ready to experience some full moon hook-setting.
As it normal during the rainy season weather conditions, a dominate easterly wind prevails for several consecutive days, followed by a two to three day wind-change period of a south, west and then north wind. Wind speeds are usually in the ten to fourteen mile per hour (mph) range during the midday to evening hours, and at ideal speeds of five to eight mph at all other times of the day.
Today the winds are out of the north in the morning but moving out of the east by this evening and continuing from the east for the next seven days. Therefore the areas of our lakes which will hold the majority of fish will be the western shorelines and the eastern shorelines of islands. Nighttime anglers this weekend will experience excellent action in these areas.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Monday night a majority of fish will feed during the full moon. And if there are any unsuccessful feeders, they’ll attempt to feed twelve hours later during the late morning hours and early afternoon hours when solar noon occurs at 1:22 p.m.
Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 11:11 p.m. and underfoot at 10:46 a.m. and true midnight and solar noon occur at 1:22 a.m. and p.m. Therefore a feeding intensity of 4-5 will occur during the 10 – 2 hours of the night and day.
Daily these two periods will increase in feeding intensity rating by about a half number and move later by about fifty minutes. Monday the rating will start to decrease by a whole number until the midweek when it normalizes in the 4-range.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:01 p.m. and the sunset at 8:07 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating range—could decline as the full moon causes greater numbers of fish to feed during the midnight hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 3” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of four to five inches, flowing a combined 455 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
