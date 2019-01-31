SEBRING — Highlands County has some new firefighters on the job.
Most have been on the job for a while already, only now they are getting paid, full-time.
Highlands County has had paid firefighters at various stations before now, but only during the day, not for 24-hour shifts, and certainly not paid from a countywide fire assessment.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief and Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor told Highlands County commissioners on Jan. 22 that firefighter crews had already started work at the Sun N Lakes South Fire Department, and they would start this week at DeSoto City Fire Department.
Two dual-trained firefighters with medical training and a lieutenant — “A Shift” — started a 24-hour shift in Sun N Lakes South on Jan. 21.
On Jan. 22, the “B Shift” with another two firefighters and a different lieutenant did a 24-hour stint, then “C Shift” had firefighters and a lieutenant for 24 hours on Jan. 23.
Bashoor said they would have two volunteers with them each shift to help check fire trucks and run calls.
“It’s the embodiment of what it should be,” Bashoor said, “with paid and volunteer firefighters working together.”
DeSoto City’s first paid crew started Wednesday: Firefighter Paramedic Kevin Cornine and Firefighter Emergency Medical Technician John Poynor at Station 19.
It was one of the stations outlined in the county’s fire services improvement plans as among the first to get full-time firefighters, given its proximity to U.S. 27 and to a busy part of that road, the junction with State Road 66 and U.S. 98.
As of mid-morning Wednesday, they hadn’t run a call, but had already checked and set their equipment and bunker gear, as well as checked and washed Engine 19-1.
Poynor said in addition to their gear and tools, they also checked their breathing apparatus. There was a problem with one of the face masks, which they dealt with, but all else was good.
Cornine and Poynor said they were on the same schedule of 24 hours on and 48 hours off as they had done with Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, where they had worked prior to becoming dual-trained.
Poynor said the county already had a C Shift arranged for Station 19, but was still working on hiring in a B Shift. Until then, daytime firefighters were still on duty, along with volunteer firefighters.
What’s it like working 24/48 hours shift rotation?
“The hardest thing is being away from family,” said Poynor, referencing his work with EMS. “You try to make it work.”
Bashoor said paid crews in Sun N Lakes South ran five calls on their first day, Jan. 21. He had bunk rooms under construction to accommodate both male and female firefighters.
Battalion chiefs also went on duty last week, beginning with Luke Andrews on Jan. 21, then Zach Smith on Jan. 22, and Billy Kingston on Jan. 23.
The new hires have happened because the county expects to collect most, if not all, of the estimated $4.85 million annual assessment.
Rates, by category, are:
• Residential — 4 cents per square foot, with a $115 cap.
• Commercial — 6 cents per square foot.
• Industrial — 5.5 cents per square foot.
• Institutional — 6 cents per square foot.
• Vacant land — $22 per parcel.
As of the start of the year, the county had collected $1.58 million of that assessment.
Construction projects set for January and February include DeSoto City Fire Department (Station 18 on DeSoto Road), Venus Fire Department, Highlands Park Fire Department and a new Fire Rescue headquarters and records storage on Kenilworth Boulevard.
