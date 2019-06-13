SEBRING – For the fourteenth summer, the Highlands County Tennis Association is hosting a tennis camp under the guidance of USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis. The weekly camps run from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. and are located at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring.
“This is our second week of the camp,” said Watkis. “It is very exciting and I am happy to see the kids are back again. We have a lot of new players. We have different activities for them to make sure it is fun and that they will want to continue to play tennis.”
The tennis camps run for the next eight weeks and are for youngsters ages 6-18 who want to learn more about this wonderful sport.
Campers learn the fundamentals of tennis and have fun doing so. They work on aspects of the game such as grip, serving, making contact, forehand, backhand and much more.
“This camp is very fun,” said Reagan Lenihan, age 13. “Coach Watkis really works with all the kids to make sure you get an equal opportunity to play. This is my fifth year and I enjoy playing tennis. It’s something fun to do and to get out of the house for a few hours. I like playing games and learning new things. I do private lessons with Coach Watkis and I recommend this camp to other kids.”
Coach Watkis likes to add in other activities as well to keep things interesting like tug of war, touch football, soccer and other such activities.
“This camp is very fun and we do a lot of activities that help strengthen us for tennis,” said Rimonn Rather, age 8. “I like that we get to have snack time and water breaks. This is my first summer here. My family lives close by and I get to ride my bike here. Tennis is a game that I get to play with my family and I love it. I have learned the forehand, backhand, volley and the overhead. My favorite part of camp is jailbreak, a game that we play. I am going to come to camp all summer and next year too.”
All of the campers were eager to learn and were excited as they waited for their turn.
“We want them to enjoy tennis for the rest of their lives,” said Watkis. “All the kids that went to state this year at Sebring High School came through this camp. My goal is for them to continue to play the sport. The next big star of tennis could be here. We really want to get them out of the house, off the video games and for them to get some exercise.”
The camps are for ages 6 to 18 and run through Aug. 2. First-time campers are welcome. The cost is $100 per week and includes snacks and drinks.
The camps are Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. When school starts there will be after-school programs available starting on Aug. 12.
