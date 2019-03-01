Gov. Ron DeSantis and most Florida legislators know little about the quality of the private schools into which they’re eager to shovel more public money. That accounts for the flaw in the persistent argument that parents deserve to choose the education for their children. It’s a powerful reason for supporters of public education to resist with every legal means.
If “choice” were more than just gloss, the state would give parents pertinent information to help them choose. But it tells them little beyond the letter grades, from A to F, given public schools. There are no letter grades for private schools, so it is impossible to make useful comparisons with their public counterparts. Neither does the state impose compulsory testing on private schools, other than for low-income students there on Florida’s tax-credit scholarships.
The “choice” that private school advocates extol is deliberately stacked against the public schools.
What the governor and legislature should know, if they’re paying attention, is that scholarship students who returned to the public schools had “substantially lower” test scores than other low-income students who never left. That’s from the annual report of the Learning System Institute at Florida State University for the 2016-2017 school year, which analyzes data for the Department of Education. But it said no conclusion could be drawn because the returnees were more likely to be struggling before they ever left the public schools.
Beyond that limited data, comparative information isn’t the only vacuum in Florida’s private school world. Apart from those who teach the scholarship students, faculty don’t need college degrees and don’t have to be certified in the subjects they teach. They don’t have to follow the curriculum Florida established with the goal of a well-educated population.
These are increasingly glaring issues now that DeSantis wants to enlarge the scholarship programs beyond poor families to those making roughly $68,000 for a family of four — more than double the present limit of $25,750.
Except for some scholarships targeted to children with disabilities, such vouchers have been financed through corporate tax credits — money that never made it to the state treasury. That was to evade the Florida Supreme Court’s decision 13 years ago that public grants to private schools — a key feature of Gov. Jeb Bush’s testing-intensive school overhaul — violate the state constitution’s requirement for a “uniform, efficient, safe, secure and high-quality system of free public schools.”
The tax-credit pretext no longer brings in enough money, even for the presently eligible poor families who apply, so DeSantis is targeting general revenue.
“If the taxpayer is paying for education, it’s public education,” DeSantis declared at an Orlando private school. That’s Orwellian doublespeak. The private schools he intends to subsidize with vouchers are by their very designation not public.
That means lawsuits, but now that he has appointed three deeply conservative justices to sit with the three already on the Florida Supreme Court, he and his allies are counting on the court to abandon the precedent. One of the new justices came to the court from the employ of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsey DeVos. America’s public schools have never had a worse enemy than her.
...
It is unreasonable and unwise for private schools to expect public money without accountability. That’s where “choice” really belongs — between going their own way, as the law allows, or being accountable for the public’s money.
An editorial from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.