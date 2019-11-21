DAVIE — The Miami Dolphins’ roster is becoming as thin as their playoff chances.
Starting safeties Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain went on injured reserve Wednesday, further depleting an already shaky secondary.
On Tuesday, Miami cut leading rusher Mark Walton hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head. It was Walton’s fourth arrest in less than a year.
The roster moves leave in further disarray a depth chart that has been a patchwork all season as the Dolphins (2-8) rebuild under rookie coach Brian Flores.
“We’ve had moving parts really the entire season,” Flores said. “It started early.”
He’s right: On Sept. 1, for example, the Dolphins traded three starters and acquired seven players who are still on the roster.
They traded starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sept. 17 and dealt Kenyan Drake — then their leading rusher — on Oct. 28. Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard went on injured reserve Oct. 30, and top receiver Preston Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Nov. 3.
Finding replacements has been especially challenging for a team with no talent to spare. The Dolphins, who play Sunday at Cleveland, have been outscored by 16.6 points per game, worst in the NFL.
“It has been a unique year,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “There has been a lot of churning and turnover. You try to make the best out of it.
“You find the guys you can rely on, and lean on them. Other guys you’ve got to get up to speed, and they’ve got to figure it out, or there will be another guy in the next week.”
Of the Dolphins’ 53 players, 23 weren’t with the team in training camp. Given such an unsettled situation, many agree Flores has done well to win two games.
