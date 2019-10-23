By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — People interested in weighing in on the latest state plans to manage black bear populations can have their say this week.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will host two webinars from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and again on Tuesday.
The internet seminars will include brief overviews of changes to the plan and let participants ask questions and get answers online.
A draft of the updated plan, a summary of the significant updates and a list of frequently asked questions about the draft update are available at myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear.
Some updates include:
• A map showing bears now in 49% of their historic range, up from 17% in 1993.
• A statewide population estimate of more than 4,000 bears, up 50% from 2002.
• Criteria for minimum genetic diversity among the state’s seven subpopulations.
• Population growth rate estimates, with annual growth rates of 2.2% to 15.4%.
• Information on the number of people who have sought medical assistance for injuries caused by bears, with eight of 13 happening since 2012.
• Updates since 2012 on conservation, management and regulatory activities.
• Information on regulated hunting of black bears in Florida and North America.
• Results of a 2016 survey of Floridians’ attitudes and knowledge of bears.
• A review of management options, including contracted shooting/trapping, fertility control, habitat manipulation, regulated hunting and relocation.
• Description of the Statewide Habitat Assessment Index for bear habitat quality.
• Potential bear habitat in Conservation Lands as of 2016, with predictions for 2040 and 2070.
• Details on the cost-share program with local governments to provide bear-resistant equipment.
• Descriptions of the 2015 BearWise Outreach Program messages about how to avoid conflicts with bears.
• Information on seven Bear Stakeholder Groups formed to get local feedback.
• Ten years of bear-management data on bear mortality, complaints, BearWise funding and public attitudes/knowledge.
• A 2015 change to create a bear-specific feeding prohibition, separating intentional from unintentional feeding and setting protocol to issue a warning or $100 citation.
• Information on new positions added in 2015 for bear management or research.
• Updates on management and research actions since 2012.
To participate in a webinar, go to Meetingone.AdobeConnect.com/FWC, enter your name, click “Enter Room” and select “Open in Browser.”
You will then be asked how you want to listen to the presentation and be provided multiple options.
For those who do not have access to a computer, you can listen to the presentation by calling 800-832-0736 and dialing “1781354” when prompted.
If you are not able to attend a webinar via the internet or by phone, limited viewing space will be made available at the following FWC offices:
• Tallahassee — 620 S. Meridian St., Bryant Building, Room 272
• Ocala — 1239 SW 10th, Northeast Regional Office
• West Palm Beach — 8535 Northlake Blvd., South Regional Office
People will also be able to provide feedback on the plan by visiting myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/bear through Nov. 6, slightly less than two weeks from now.
At the December 2019 FWC Commission meeting in Panama City Beach, staff will present Commissioners with a summary of significant updates to the plan and a summary of public input.
Once approved by the Commissioners, the FWC will begin using the plan to guide bear management for the next 10 years.
