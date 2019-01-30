A packed house showed up for Gal’s Health Fest, a three-hour event filled with health and wellness information, Friday at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Island View Restaurant. AdventHealth President and CEO Randy Surber welcomed women to the event, which focused on health and wellness for women 50-plus.
