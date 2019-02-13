AVON PARK — Because of generous donors, the AdventHealth Foundation this year could give $1 million back to its facilities in Sebring, Lake Placid and Wauchula.
Giving kept going Saturday night at the annual Foundation Gala as donors and members of the Foundation bid on silent auction items, competed in an auction for a new motorcycle, had dinner and took in a performance of Season 10 American Idol winner and country music star Scotty McCreery.
Saturday marked the 24th annual Foundation Gala, but the first since Florida Hospital Heartland changed its name, along with all other Adventist Health System centers, to AdventHealth.
“There’s lots of new beginnings,” said Foundation Director Christine Johnson. “We’re trying to get from good to great, setting new service standards.”
With those new service standards come the expectations patients can now have as they travel Florida or outside Florida to any AdventHealth locations, Johnson said.
There are 48 total AdventHealth facilities, 28 of which are in Florida, she said.
New service standards, Johnson said, boil down to four tenets:
Keep me safe. Whether checking in or leaving, do everything possible to make sure that I am safe from harm, even when not at the hospital.
Make it easy. Medical treatment and a hospital stay can be overwhelming. Do everything possible to make it understandable and calming for me while there.
Own it. If you made a mistake or said something wrong or out of turn, admit it.
Love me. AdventHealth staff wear buttons that state, “I care for you like (this person),” to let people know they are cared for the same as some person, animal or other entity that means the world to that person.
Such standards serve not only to improve hospital care, Johnson said, they are great relationship builders.
AdventHealth Sebring CEO Randy Surber said at the dinner that he hoped to see everyone at the 5K/10K run the following morning, but after a few laughs, he said he deeply appreciated all coming out to support the hospital.
He said it’s one of the top 34 hospitals in the nation, and claimed it had the only “A” rating from Leapfrog Group in a 50-mile radius.
It has the second largest cardiac program in the hospital group, after AdventHealth Orlando, with 13 cardiologists.
He also said the hospital has just signed its first certified breast surgeon, has expanded its catheterization lab with 24 more beds and is working to expand the emergency department and the physician’s lounge.
The hospital hopes to add 300 more births this year for up to 1,000 infants born at the hospital in 2019, Surber said.
He added that AdventHealth Wauchula, also rated “A,” is the “top rural hospital in Florida,” Surber said. Its chief administrator is former state senator Denise Grimsley, who was at the Gala.
Someone not at the Gala was Patricia M. Davis, a 48-year volunteer with the hospital who recently died at age 95. Both the Sebring and Wauchula gift shops, where she worked for so many years, have been named in her honor, Surber said.
