SEBRING — Game cameras are typically used to get pictures of animals. They can also be used to get pictures of criminals in the act. That’s just what happened Oct. 10 in Sebring.
A 93-year-old woman reported that someone had stolen a large amount of cash out of an envelope in her bedroom on Aug. 17. When it happened again on Oct. 2, there was good reason to suspect that it would happen again. The third time, however, would not be a charm for the thief.
Det. Du’Wayne Kelly installed a game camera inside the victim’s home on Oct. 8. He also put an envelope containing a marked $20 bill in the same spot the other envelopes had been stored. Just before lunch on Oct. 10, Kelly got an alert that the camera had picked up motion. Kelly could see photos of a man — who was wearing gloves and a mosquito-net style facemask — taking the bait.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and when they arrived, they saw 33-year-old David Jackson Cullifer III walking out of his home, which is next door to the victim, wearing the same clothes as the guy in the photo — minus the gloves and mask.
The gloves and mask were soon recovered, and after initially trying to give an excuse as to why he had been in his neighbor’s house, he eventually confessed to all three thefts, HCSO reports. The marked $20 bill was found in his wallet, too.
He was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft from a person over 65, one count of petit theft and one count of possession of burglary tools.
