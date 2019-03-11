DAYTONA BEACH – Gamers worldwide can now enjoy an exciting new addition to Real Racing 3 as Electronic Arts (EA) partners with the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), North America’s premier sanctioning body for sports car competition.
For the first time, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship content is now featured in the highly-successful smartphone racing game.
The high-performance GT3 class of cars that compete in the series’ GT Daytona (GTD) class is available in the latest update running now through April 2, 2019.
Players can take on four premier WeatherTech Championship limited-time series events and experience the GTD class first-hand.
Week by week, players can drive the 2018 Acura NSX GT3, 2018 BMW M6 GT3, 2018 Ferrari 488 GT3 and 2018 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in a series of competitive races to test their skills.
Real Racing 3 features eight real world teams in the WeatherTech Championship update for players to dominate the field on familiar tracks such as Daytona International Speedway, the home of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and many others.
