SEBRING — After your Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties, prepare to hold on rolling your garbage out to the curb.
Residential garbage collection for the county and municipalities will move off of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with those days’ pickups moved to Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, respectively.
This is largely because Highlands County will close its landfill on both Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, leaving no place to take garbage pickups on that day. Waste Connections will resume pickups in the unincorporated areas a day late for the rest of those weeks.
• County garbage pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 25, will move to Wednesday, Dec. 26.
• County garbage pickup on Wednesday, Dec. 26, will move to Thursday, Dec. 27.
• County garbage pickup on Thursday, Dec. 27, will move to Friday, Dec. 28.
Avon Park will have its regularly scheduled pickups on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, but not on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Garbage that would have been collected Dec. 25 will get picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 26.
Lake Placid will have commercial garbage pickups only on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, but garbage trucks will not pick up anything on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, or Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.
• Residential garbage pickup for Tuesday, Dec. 25, will move to Wednesday, Dec. 26.
• Residential and commercial garbage pickup for Tuesday, Dec. 31, will move to Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Sebring will have garbage pickups as normal on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, but will run no routes on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, or Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.
• Sebring garbage pickup for Tuesday, Dec. 25, will move to Wednesday, Dec. 26.
• Sebring garbage pickup for Tuesday, Dec. 31, will move to Wednesday, Jan. 2.
As always, where curbside recycling is provided, separate recyclables from regular garbage, and do not use recycling bins for excess household garbage.
Also, remember, garbage carts that get picked up by automated robotic arms need to be closed for the garbage to dump cleanly into the truck. This is especially true for anyone with bear-resistant garbage containers. Such garbage carts will not keep bears out of the garbage unless they close and lock completely.
