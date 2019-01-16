SEBRING — A garbage truck load ignited in the truck early Wednesday afternoon behind Office Depot.
While Highlands County Fire Rescue crews attacked the pile of burning garbage, dumped onto the pavement to make it easier to access, Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said he wouldn’t likely find out exactly what it was that started the fire.
“It could be anything,” Bashoor said. “You never know with these.”
He said it was not likely any kind of spontaneous combustion from old, overheated and compacted garbage. All the garbage in the truck was “fresh,” he said.
However, he expected it to take a while to extinguish. The pile contained vegetative debris and cardboard from commercial Dumpsters, and every time firefighters would pull the pile apart — with help from a Waste Connections employee driving a skip loader — the fire would flare up among the paper layers.
The fire call went out between 12:15-12:30 p.m. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was the first on the scene, blocking motorists from going through that part of the parking lot.
Bashoor and Engine 9 from West Sebring Fire Department arrived next.
Flames were licking up out of the top of the truck box, near the front of the truck, with wisps of smoke.
Shortly after he arrived, Bashoor had the garbage truck crew dump their load onto the pavement. It was mostly clear of fire until the hydraulic ram pushed the last part out, which quickly became fully involved in flames once it got out in the open air.
Bashoor pointing to paint damage on the outside of the truck from the internal heat, said he decided it was better to save the $200,000 garbage truck and inconvenience a lesser-used area of parking lot.
When firefighters have tried to fight burning garbage while it’s still in the truck, they’ve lost the truck. He said it’s easier to flood with water when it’s out in the open.
Engine 19 arrived from DeSoto City Fire Department, to provide more water to Engine 9 and lend extra hands to the fight.
They gathered sand from a nearby vacant parcel and rigged dams up around the storm drains. Bashoor said that would help prevent any toxic materials from the fire from washing into the drains, and ultimately into the lakes.
In addition to warning people to extinguish cigarettes and not throw them away in Dumpsters, he also cautioned people to use care when driving toward or around fire scenes.
A Waste Connections pickup truck rolled over West Sebring fire hoses in an effort to clear the scene. It didn’t destroy the hoses this time, Bashoor said, but such actions have ruptured hoses and couplings in the past, killing the water supply and hampering firefighting efforts.
In a worst-case scenario, a loss of water could put lives at risk for firefighters either fighting inside or close to a burning structure.
