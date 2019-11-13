SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener’s “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale is right around the corner. The Nov. 16 event promises to offer lots of entertainment for gardeners and non-gardeners alike. A highlight of this year will be the classes.
The orchid class is one of the classes that should be a hit. Ed Fabik, a local legend in orchid circles, will be giving a talk on growing orchids at 11 a.m. in conference room 2 on the back side of the Bert Harris Agricultural Center. The class will cost $15 and all class participants will take home a coconut orchid. The orchid gets its name from the fragrance of the maroon flower, which is said to resemble the smell of coconut pie. Coconut orchids, Maxillaria tenuifolia, is an easy to grow orchid that can be kept in a pot or mounted on a shade tree.
At 12 p.m., Master Gardeners Laura and Steve Larsen will be teaching participants the technique of making their own hypertufa containers. Hypertufas are breathable containers often made to show off specimen plants. They are made from various mixtures that can include portland cement (Quikrete), sphagnum peat moss, sand, perlite, vermiculite, coconut coir, inorganic fibers, crushed rock, etc. Once molded, they can be further decorated with the use of concrete dyes or paint. Various textures can also be added with the application of materials such as bubble wrap or carpet. Usually lighter than regular concrete or terracotta materials, hypertufas can be made into other garden-friendly decor, including birdbaths, statuary, fake rocks, and water features. This class is offered at no cost.
At 1 p.m., Master Gardener Jody Forsythe will be passing along her knowledge of Hippeastrums. Hippeatrums are lilies that are often mistaken as amaryllis lilies. The attractive lilies are easy to grow and give beautiful color to spring gardens. Forsythe collects different varieties and has bred them for new varieties. A raffle will be included for class participants to take home a potted Hippeastrum. This class is also offered at no cost.
Lastly, at 2 p.m., Master Gardener Marta Zeledon will be teaching about propagating and growing succulents. The class cost is $20 and every class participant will take home a terracotta dish garden that they will make themselves. The garden will include the terracotta pot, three plants, rocks and a garden nick-nack. The succulent class was one of last year’s most popular classes.
Call the UF/IFAS Extension office of Highlands County to register for the classes at 863-402-6540. You can also register for the class on Eventbrite. Eventbrite registration include a small convenience fee.
The Garden Festival and Plant Sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center located at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. Parking is free.
