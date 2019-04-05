On March 29 at 8 a.m., several Lake Placid Garden Club members gathered at the American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid to begin refurbishing and planting the Veterans Memorial Garden. We planted natives and colorful non-natives (red, white and blue theme) which will bloom and hopefully attract bees and butterflies. Thank you once again to the “gardeners” who laid out the design and also did the planting.
We would like to express a heartfelt thanks to Lowe’s and their wonderful garden associates for donating all the proper plants, planting soil and bark for our growing zone. Also, we commend all of you for the support of our veterans and for helping with this special project.
A ceremony will be held sometime in May to dedicate the “garden” in honor of Robert Moore, the late Post 25 commander. The Lake Placid Garden Club was proud to be able to assist in this project, to beautify the Memorial Garden for all veterans and to honor them for their dedication and loyal service to our country. Enjoy the garden.
Sandy Otway
Publicity Chair
Lake Placid Garden Club
