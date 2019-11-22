CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett’s season is over after the NFL’s indefinite suspension of the Cleveland Browns star defensive end was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer.
Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet last week in the closing seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over their AFC North rival.
On Wednesday, Garrett made his case to former player James Thrash for a reduction of his penalty, which will damage Cleveland’s season and stain his budding career.
Thrash found the discipline for Garrett was warranted and he won’t be back on the field until 2020 — at the earliest.
As part of his historic suspension, Garrett must also meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell’s office before he can be reinstated.
Thrash also reduced the suspension for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey from three games to two for punching and kicking Garrett following the shocking assault on Rudolph. Thrash upheld a $35,096 fine for Pouncey, who will miss the Steelers rematch with the Browns on Dec. 1 at Heinz Field.
Garrett’s violent act and its aftermath have been a dominant topic since it happened, and the story took a new twist when ESPN, using anonymous sources, reported that Garrett told the league that Rudolph used a racial slur just before the brawl erupted.
Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rudolph “vehemently denies” the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.