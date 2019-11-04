The Associated Press
Navy moved into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 25, giving the American Athletic Conference four ranked teams, more than all but the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference.
With nine ranked teams off this weekend, including four of the top five, there was little movement throughout the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. LSU is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday will play the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011.
Navy joins fellow AAC members No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 19 Memphis and No. 23 SMU in the Top 25. Four ranked teams matches a high for the 7-year-old American, which was born from the collapse of the Big East.
Ohio State is No. 3 as the margin among the top three teams widened a bit after last week’s historically close vote. The first-place vote distribution stayed the same. The Tigers received 1,479 points and 17 first-place votes, Alabama had 1,472 points and 21 first places, and Ohio State got 1,467 points and 17 firsts. No. 4 Clemson received the other seven first-place votes and Penn State remained No. 5.
Georgia jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Florida in the weekend’s biggest game. The Gators slipped four spots to No. 10.
POLL POINTS
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings come out Tuesday night.
Since the selection committee started ranking teams around this point in the season, only last year did it have the same four teams in the top as the AP poll that was released two days earlier. And never has the first CFP rankings’ first four matched the preceding AP top four.
