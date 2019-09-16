By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Initially stunned by seeing Feleipe Franks lying in pain on the turf, Florida players soon swarmed the cart carrying him to uplift him — and then each other.
The No. 9 Gators then regrouped behind backup Kyle Trask to overwhelm Kentucky for an emotional victory.
Trask relieved the injured Franks and rallied Florida with three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, including his go-ahead, 4-yard scoring run with 4:11 remaining that lifted the Gators to a 29-21 victory Saturday night.
Franks, the Gators’ third-year starter, was carted off with a right leg injury late in the third quarter with his team trailing 21-10. Stopped for no gain by Calvin Taylor on fourth-and-1 at the Kentucky 38, Franks appeared to bend backward on the tackle. Medical personnel came on the field and placed an inflatable cast under his right leg and he was taken off to applause from the sellout crowd of 63,076.
Gators coach Dan Mullen had no immediate update on Franks’ condition but said afterward, “They feel pretty certain there was a break or dislocation, so he will be out for the year. That will be a huge loss for us.”
The happy Gators then gathered in a corner Kroger Field to celebrate the hard-fought win with their fans before running and jumping on their way to a happy locker room.
“Still have a long way to go,” Mullen added. “Came on the road and in a very tough environment and got a big win. We found ways to win.”
