Gayle A. Badgley
Gayle A. Thompson Badgley, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Nov. 18, 2019.
She was born in Bethel, Ohio on July 1, 1914 to Elizabeth and William Thompson. Gayle had two sisters, Olive Hull and Meta Smith, and brother, Norman. She worked in banking for over 40 years at First National Bank and Building and Loan in Bethel. Gayle always greeted everyone at the bank with a smile and a kind word. She knew almost everyone in town.
While living in Bethel, she enjoyed church, traveling, family vacations, her 1958 Corvair and her many friends. In the mid-1980s Gayle moved to Lake Placid after becoming reacquainted with Norbert (Pete) Badgley, a former classmate. They married Aug. 28, 1986 in Highlands County. They then lived in Tropical Harbor and eventually moved to Tomoka Heights.
Gayle really enjoyed attending and helping at church. Also, we cannot forget her weekly visits to Red Lobster after church. Being with her friends, entertaining her family, shopping and doing her beloved crossword puzzles were important parts of her life. Gayle, as most know, was a strong, independent and loving lady. These are just a few of the many things we will miss about her.
She is survived by her two stepdaughters, Linda Badgley and Jackie Jones (the late Richard); grandchildren, Lori Kirkland Baker, Kristin DeLeon and Richard Jones; and six great-grandchildren. Gayle is also survived by niece, Elizabeth Gay Stevens (Don) and their children; and great-nephew, Craig (Cheryl); she was predeceased by her great-niece, Stacy Beth Cramer (Chris). Also, Gayle is survived by several great-great- and great-great-great- nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
