GEAR Racing team drivers Katherine Legge and two-time IMSA GTD Champion Christina Nielsen will compete in the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class on board a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO. GEAR Racing joined forces with Grasser Racing Team to field the No. 19 car for the full season. GEAR is supplying drivers, sponsors, and additional team support.
Legge and Nielsen recently joined GEAR Racing following a positive 2019 IMSA GTD season in the No. 57 car. “GEAR stands for Girl Empowerment Around Racing, and it is our mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold in racing and in life,” says Kara Kenney, Global Brand Director of GEAR. “We’re thrilled to have Katherine and Christina on the team, and we couldn’t have found a better racing partner than Grasser.”
This certainly is a winning combination. Nielsen won the IMSA GTD Championship in 2016 and 2017, while GRT finished first at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2019 and is coming off back-to-back Rolex 24 At Daytona wins for Lamborghini in GTD. Legge was the 2018 IMSA GTD runner-up and has four career IMSA victories. Legge also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Formula-E and IndyCar, including two Indianapolis 500s.
“Recently, the opportunity to drive the No. 19 Lamborghini was brought to my attention. Around the same time, Christina and I met Kara. Her company contacted GRT and quickly signed a deal that paired us as co-drivers”, says Legge. “It was amazing to see how fast this program came together and will be great to drive with Christina again. This is about more than just racing. This is about the next generation and making a difference. IMSA has been home to me for many years now and I cannot wait to get this season underway.”
