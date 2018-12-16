AVON PARK — It took Avon Park city firefighters on Monday two minutes to roll and five minutes to arrive at a mobile home fire in Crystal Lake Club.
When they arrived, they had bunker gear on and only had to put on their breathing apparatus, said Avon Park Fire Capt. Robert Remick, who said he kept his mask off until he had gotten “the gist” of how bad the fire was.
Yet, Christy Vertin, a neighbor two doors away from the burning house, said she saw some firefighters suiting up when they arrived, not yet ready to fight the fire.
She thought they should be ready to run on arrival.
She’s not wrong, according to both Remick and Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
It turns out the firefighters she saw were from Highlands Lakes Fire Department, from the north end of the county. They were away from the station in Tanker 1 when they got the call and ran directly there. Their gear was stored on the truck, but not necessarily in the two-door cab.
Bashoor said when firefighters get a call like that, while out, they do what they can to suit up while in the seat belt, but they can’t do much. They can’t fasten gear on over the belt and they can’t take the belt off while the truck is moving.
The driver can’t wear hardly any gear, Bashoor said. It gets in the way of driving the truck.
The general industry rule, Remick said, is for firefighters to put on bunker gear before they roll. Since they cannot take off seat belts for any reason, even to put on coats, anything not in place before they roll usually has to wait until they arrive, Bashoor said.
It’s all part of greater safety for the firefighters, he said. Long ago, fire trucks had open-air cabs, as well as running boards and rear steps with firefighters jumping on and holding on tightly.
“I used to ride on the back,” Bashoor said of his early career. “I held on with one hand, with a guy holding on to me (while I was) putting on my coat.”
Too often, however, firefighters would fall out or off the trucks, Bashoor said, so fire trucks started having safety bars and seat belts. Later, they had closed cabs.
All fire trucks have closed cabs now, for those safety reasons, Bashoor said.
Now, with breathing apparatus, firefighters are expected to go from non-suited to breathing bottled air within 90 seconds, Bashoor said.
That allows 30-40 seconds to get the protective gear on and the remaining time to get the breathing apparatus in place.
There are other safety regulations, including how firefighters approach intersections. The Federal Q — the 15-inch diameter electronic alarm on the bumper of most trucks — is designed to alert all motorists of the approaching truck.
The ISO (Insurance Service Office) standard for the “urban tier” is five to seven minutes, Bashoor said, which local fire departments are able to meet even having to slow down at intersections.
“Get into the rural tier and that’s all out the window,” Bashoor said. Areas like Lorida and Venus have nine to 12 minute response times, depending on the distance from the station.
New stations with full-time firefighters on site are expected to help those response times. Eventually, more stations should help, too, but for now county officials just want to upgrade the stations, apparatus and equipment while increasing personnel.
