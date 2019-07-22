Highlands County will be representing Florida in five divisions in the 2019 Dixie Youth World Series.
Sebring has a two baseball teams (AAA and “O”zone) and a softball team (Angels Traditional), Lake Placid has a softball team (Ponytails X-Play) and Avon Park has a baseball team (Machine pitch). For Avon Park baseball and Sebring softball the World Series begins Friday.
Avon Park will represent Florida in Division II Machine Pitch and will travel to Ruston, Louisiana. Avon Park as team Florida, will play Texas in their first game of the series.
“Practices have been pretty good so far,” said Avon Park Coach Mason Cobb. “The weather has pushed us into the batting cages on a few occasions and it is summer time so players have been on vacation. Family is more important than baseball so we have been making due with what we have. We are keeping them tuned up and ready to play in the World Series. We are sticking to the basics of hitting, catching and throwing. As long as we do that we will do pretty well. I don’t think the players have realized what is happening yet. I don’t think it will hit them until they get on the bus. They are having fun and they are a great group of boys. Their focus is good and we have been having fun more than anything else. I just want us to play our best and enjoy the experience. I want them to create lots of memories. If they play their best, that is all I can ask. We have been fund-raising for the last couple of weeks and our community of Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring have really supported us. We have never had an issue funding our kids and that speaks volumes about the community we live in. They are very generous and have more than exceeded what I expected out of them. We are very thankful for everyone’s support. We are excited to go and I was blown away with all the stuff we needed to do to get ready but ready or not here it comes. There will be some great teams there and I just want our boys to do their best. I will be proud of them just for doing their best. I think we will have a good shot if they do their best.”
Sebring Angels Dixie Softball World Series will be held in Alexandria, Louisiana starting Friday. Sebring will face off against North Carolina in their first game of the series.
“We have our first game this Saturday,” said Coach Jay Bass. “We have only had one practice last week and we are hoping to get a couple more in this week before we leave. The ladies are doing well. We have been working on pitching, hitting and different situations. We are trying to prepare ourselves for what ever we may see. I don’t think it has hit them yet that they have actually won and are going to the World Series. I think they are still shocked. I would like to see us win. I’m not sure what kind of talent we will see up there but I feel confident that if our ladies do what they know how to do we can have a pretty good run.”
