BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — GEICO, one of the nation’s largest providers of auto and boat insurance, will continue as title sponsor of the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, B.A.S.S.
GEICO has been the title sponsor of the Classic — sportfishing’s most popular and prestigious event — since 2014. It renewed its sponsorship agreement with B.A.S.S. to entitle the 2019 Classic, which will be held March 15-17 on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tenn.
The world bass fishing championship pays out $1 million to 52 of the world’s best bass pros, and it annually attracts an attendance of more than 100,000. The 2018 Classic in Greenville, S.C., registered a record attendance of 143,000, according to officials in the host community.
“The Bassmaster Classic has become almost synonymous with GEICO in recent years,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Our 500,000 members nationwide prefer to do business with companies that support the sport they love, and we know many have switched to GEICO since our association began. We are proud to have GEICO back as Classic title sponsor this year.”
”We’re eager to serve as title sponsor of the Bassmaster Classic for the fifth year in a row,” said Joe Pusateri, GEICO vice president of marketing. “We look forward to bringing the Gecko and more fun to Knoxville, and showing fans how we can help them save on insurance for their cars, boats and more.”
As part of the agreement, GEICO will receive exhibit space in the hugely popular Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, which will be held in the Knoxville Convention Center and World’s Fair Expo facilities in downtown Knoxville March 15-17. In addition, the GEICO Gecko will make appearances at the Expo and other Classic venues, including daily takeoffs at Knoxville’s Volunteer Landing Marina and weigh-ins in Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.
In addition to the Classic’s $300,000 first prize, anglers will be gunning for an additional $5,000 in Every Day Leader Award bonuses being offered by GEICO. 2019 marks the 49th consecutive Classic since the first event was held on Lake Mead, Nevada, but it is the first ever to be held in Knoxville or on the section of the Tennessee River system that includes Fort Loudoun Lake and Tellico Reservoir.
About GEICO
GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can log into their car insurance policy, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent.
Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.
About B.A.S.S.
B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport. With more than 510,000 members internationally, B.A.S.S. is not only home to the nation’s premier fishing tournament trails, but it also boasts the most expansive and comprehensive media network in the fishing industry. Its media include The Bassmasters on the ESPN networks, more than 130 hours of tournament programming on the Pursuit Channel, 250 hours of on-the-water streaming coverage on Bassmaster LIVE and 1 million monthly visitors to the flagship website on bass fishing – Bassmaster.com. B.A.S.S. also provides more than 4.4 million readers with the best in bass fishing coverage through Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times, and its radio and social media programs and events reach hundreds of thousands each month.
The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, culminating in the ultimate event on the biggest stage for competitive anglers, the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods. The trail also includes the Bassmaster Elite Series, BassPro.com Bassmaster Open Series, B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series, and the Bassmaster Team Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.