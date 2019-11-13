Gene C. Newsome

Gene C. Newsome, 82, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

He was born on May 6, 1937 in Avon Park, Florida to Roger and Roxie (Hill) Newsome. Gene was a lifelong resident of Avon Park and served in the United States Coast Guard as a chief boatswain’s mate. He was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Kelly (Terry) Stoneman of Middletown, Delaware, Rose Haley of Avon Park, Florida, Micah (Hope) Newsome of Mobile, Alabama and Gary Newsome of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Holly Crawford of Avon Park, Florida; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many more “adopted” family that called him “Pop.”

Gene was preceded by his wife, Phyllis J. Newsome; daughter, Mary Newsome Cook; and brother, Wayne Newsome.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made in Gene’s name to Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, 2600 N. Highlands Blvd., Avon Park, FL 33825 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 111 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.

Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

