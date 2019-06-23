SEBRING — Halfway down page three of a five-page list of cuts is the Gentry Regional Public Safety Training Center, cut from the state’s 2019-2020 budget.
The $4.57 million project was to provide a field training facility, with specific training in scenarios, including active shooter preparedness, and with the flexibility to recreate multiple environments. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wanted the facility to provide such training for agencies throughout south-central Florida, which has no such facility.
“It is unfortunate that the governor decided against funding the Gentry Center,” said Scott Dressel, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. “It would have been a great benefit to our region.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $131 million from the budget, a close match to the $133 million Florida TaxWatch said should be cut for not having been fully-scrutinized under the public hearings of the budget process.
The Gentry Center, as reported by News Service of Florida, was one of 237 projects, worth a combined total of almost $290 million, inserted as last-minute supplemental funding while House and Senate leaders negotiated the budget.
It is named after Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., shot May 6, 2018 in the line of duty, who died the next day from his injuries.
As an organ and tissue donor, he went on to save 100 or more lives.
According to the watchdog group’s 2019 Budget Turkey Watch Report, the turkey list does not pass judgement on how worthy a project is for state funds, but rather whether or not the 109 projects on this year’s list received the “deliberation, debate and accountability they deserve.”
The Turkey Report also states Florida TaxWatch allowed for more flexibility for hurricane recovery projects.
The annual state budget, still a record $90.98 billion, begins July 1.
When the Legislature approved a $91.1 billion budget last month, DeSantis vowed to get the number below $91 billion, News Service reported.
DeSantis, a first-year governor, called the package “fiscally responsible” and praised lawmakers for exceeding his spending requests for environmental projects and for per-student funding in public schools, News Service reported.
“I think that we put taxpayers first, but I think the key issues that Floridians care about, things like the environment, things like education, things like transportation, we were there to really make a difference,” he said.
Even after cutting 160 projects, DeSantis was quoted as saying he would have vetoed more if he hadn’t gotten funding for issues that mattered most to him.
Among those were Everglades restoration and environmental projects. News Service reports he asked for $625 million, and the Legislature gave him $55 million more than that.
DeSantis pushed for and got a $242-per-student increase in school funding. The budget also puts nearly $10.2 billion in state general revenue toward health and human services across five agencies. With state and federal matching dollars, funding for Medicaid and mental health programs will total $37.6 billion.
The Agency for HealthCare Administration, which houses the Medicaid program, will have $29.4 billion this coming year, when combined with federal matching funds.
The budget also includes $10.8 billion for the Department of Transportation, with $9.7 billion for annual transportation work programs, News Service states.
That includes $2.7 billion for highway construction, $1.1 billion to repair 84 bridges and replace 22 others, $1.1 billion to maintain existing facilities, $278 million for aviation improvements and $160.8 million for seaport infrastructure.
DeSantis also gave the OK to $1.1 million for 25 positions to conduct concealed weapons permitting in the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
He also approved $250,000 to cover litigation for the Department of Education, given expected challenges to education bills the Legislature passed this year, including a new state-funded voucher program for students to attend private schools.
News Service reports the budget, after vetoes, has $5.4 billion in reserves, which DeSantis considers important after three years of heavy hurricane damage.
Although not the largest of the cut projects, the Gentry Center was among the top 10 in funding amount.
Other large single cuts include:
• $8 million for a workforce housing project in Jacksonville.
• $5.93 million to revert and re-appropriate the University of Florida music building.
• $3.5 million for the Northeast Florida Multi-Purpose Youth Sports Complex.
• $3.36 million for South Florida State Hospital.
• $3.25 million for the Belle Glade Community and Recreation Center.
Most individual cuts were each under $1 million.
