SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis should have the state budget on his desk today, but Florida TaxWatch says he should cut $133 million from it.
One of the “turkeys” that TaxWatch said he should veto is $4.75 million for the Deputy William J. Gentry Jr. Regional Public Safety Training Center in Highlands County.
Many of the targeted items were among 237 projects, worth a combined total of nearly $290 million, that were inserted into the budget as part of last-minute supplemental funding as House and Senate leaders negotiated the spending plan, as reported by News Service of Florida.
“We wholeheartedly disagree. We think this will be a valuable asset for our agency and surrounding partner agencies, as well as our community as a whole,” said Scott Dressel, spokesperson for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which pushed for the Gentry Center. “There is no other place in these communities for agencies to train in this type of scenario-based environment.”
It will provide specific training including active shooter preparedness with the flexibility to recreate multiple environments, Dressel said.
The center is named after Deputy William J. Gentry Jr., who was shot May 6, 2018 in the line of duty and died the next day from his injuries. As an organ and tissue donor, he went on to save approximately 100 additional lives.
DeSantis, while at a bill-signing event Tuesday in The Villages, said he and his staff have completed a “first glance” at line items in the $91.1 billion, 448-page budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, News Service reported.
The governor has line-item veto power and has expressed a desire to use it.
“Some of them [budget items] obviously just don’t pass muster with me, so they’re not going to make it,” DeSantis said. “There’s others that definitely pass muster, so they will.”
Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, intends to formally send the budget (SB 2500) to DeSantis on Friday morning, said Katie Betta, Galvano’s spokeswoman, in an email Tuesday.
From then on, DeSantis will have 15 days to make his vetoes and sign the rest.
News Service reported DeSantis is still reaching out to lawmakers for justification on projects that made it into the budget.
Last Friday, he said he intended to approve a new aircraft to fight wildfires, News Service reported. The budget gives $4.98 million for the Florida Forestry Service to make that purchase.
He hasn’t spoken about other budget plans.
News Service reports that the budget includes high-profile spending issues such as a $242-per-student increase in school funding; more than $220 million to help areas of the Panhandle hit last year by Hurricane Michael; and $10.2 billion in general-revenue funding for health care and other social service programs, with much of that state money drawing federal matching funds.
The budget also has $3.4 billion in reserves, but DeSantis wants more reserves, and vetoed spending would boost that number.
The TaxWatch turkey list consisted mostly of transportation projects, such as $13.3 million sought by Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, to widen County Road 491 in Citrus County.
Other projects on the list, News Service reported, include $1 million to restore Centennial Park in Fort Myers and $8 million for a workforce housing multi-family apartment complex in Jacksonville’s urban core.
As of Tuesday afternoon, DeSantis had received 126 of the 194 bills approved by the Legislature during this year’s session, News Service reported. He had signed 118 and vetoed two, according to a tally on the Senate website.
