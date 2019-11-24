George H. Beers
George Henry Beers, 59, of Lake Placid, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 12, 1960 in Walton, New York to parents Charlotte and Byron Beers. George has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1992, moving here from New York. George was a stone cutter and carpenter by trade. He was a member of Church of the Nazarene in Lake Placid.
George enjoyed being outdoors fishing, boating and building race cars with his son. George loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together, especially with his granddaughter.
George is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Theresa; daughter, Jolene Beers; son, Shaun Beers; granddaughter, Jaylin and brothers, Fred and David Beers.
A service to celebrate George’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Church of the Nazarene, 512 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralserves.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.