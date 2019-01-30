George X. Halkyer Jr., 82, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born Aug. 23, 1936 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to George X. Halkyer Sr. And Helen (Escott) Halkyer.
Prior to moving to Avon Park, Florida in 2002, George and Marilyn lived most of their lives in Bridgeton, New Jersey. For 31 years George was employed with PSE&G as a nuclear reactor operator before his retirement in 1991. George was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park. He proudly served in the United States Navy as an airdale on the USS Lake Champlain (CV-39) and the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). He was a member of the American Legion Post 69 and was a dedicated volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He loved spending time with his family, traveling with his wife, playing golf, and doing puzzles. Not only was George a caring father and devoted husband, he always had a joke on the ready, was a great story teller, and never met a stranger.
George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; daughters, Debra Palma (Crispin), Donna Tomko (Marty), Kathleen Headman (John), and Kelly Patitucci (John); six grandchildren, Todd Halkyer (Krystal), Morgan Halkyer, Kindle Kuter (Michael), Trevor Headman, Darian Patitucci, and Dayna Patitucci; great-grandsons, Hudson and Ethan Halkyer, and soon-to-be Liam Robbins. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Halkyer (Carolyn) and sister-in-law, Joan Lavelle.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass on Feb. 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church on East Main Street in Avon Park, followed by Military Honors by VFW Post 4300, Sebring Memorial Post. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870; phone 863-385-1546.
