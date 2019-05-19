Gerald A. May
Gerald Anthony May, 96, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Dec. 13, 1922 in Morrisonville, Illinois to the late Adam and Alma (Schmitz) May. Gerald enlisted in the Army in 1942. During a mission in Germany in 1944 his plane went down over the Baltic Sea and he was held prisoner at Stalag Luft IV. He walked on the death march for three months and was released in May 1945. Gerald was a farmer all his life in Illinois and moved to Sebring, Florida in 2008.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth May; sons, Mark May (Marcia), Gerald Alan May, and Daniel May (Kathy); daughters, Carol Groves, Susan May, and Marlene Maher (Joe); sister, Mary Lou Fleigle; brothers, John May and Bernard May; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
