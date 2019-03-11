SEBRING — Once he finishes 49 years in public service in the Clerk of the Courts Office, Bob Germaine plans to retire.
He informed the Highlands News-Sun on Friday that he does not intend to run for re-election as Clerk of the Courts in 2020. However, he said Deputy Clerk Jerome Kaszubowski has decided to run.
Kaszubowski said Friday he is still in the process of getting paperwork filed with the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Germaine stated there may be others interested in the post. No one other than Kaszubowski has been willing to announce their intention to the Highlands News-Sun at this time.
Germaine was elected in November 2008 and started as clerk on Jan. 6, 2009. He succeeded L.E. “Luke” Brooker Jr., who was his boss until Brooker’s retirement.
Germaine worked for Brooker for 16 years. Brooker was well-known for having started the Day of Prayer event held for on the first Thursday in May for the last 26 years.
Germaine has taken up the task each year since Brooker’s retirement, as he will again this year and next year.
According to his online biography at www.hcclerk.org, Germaine began his career in 1971 as the Civil and Child Support Clerk.
He later became supervisor of Civil, Child Support, Juvenile, Probate, Criminal, Traffic and Official Records departments. Prior to his election, he was Senior Director of Court Services, overseeing all court operations, including budget preparation.
A lifetime resident of Highlands County since birth in 1950, and a 1968 graduate of Sebring High School, Germaine and his wife, Monica, have no plans to “travel” in retirement, he said, other than to visit with their children and grandchildren.
Kaszubowski said he will mark 33 years with the Clerk’s Office in July. In 1996, he took a temporary job that became permanent three months later, Oct. 1.
He is currently senior director of Business Services, which entails accounting, finances, payroll, tax deeds, official records, marriage licenses and technology, which has become the biggest part of the clerk’s office.
“These days, the tech is everything,” Kaszubowski said, although he wouldn’t want to diminish the traditional roles of the Clerk’s Office.
It is now possible for attorneys to file briefs with the courts at all hours, thanks to the portals available in the system, he said.
He expects technology systems to continue improving to run the Clerk’s Office and all other county government and constitutional officer officers that depend on that system.
Kaszubowski said he looks forward to talking more about plans for the Clerk’s Office, if elected, once he officially files his candidacy, which he expects to do soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.