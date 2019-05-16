Smoked Haddock on a Nest of Potatoes

At the start of a new year, many people resolve to get in shape and lose weight. Diet and exercise have long been the ideal recipe for shedding pounds. In order to do so, a person must create a calorie deficit, which occurs when a person burns more calories than he or she consumes. Healthy, low-fat and low-calorie foods can help people create a calorie deficit.

This recipe for Smoked Haddock on a Nest of Potatoes from Sue Kreitzman’s “Low Fat for Life Cookbook” (DK) checks in at just 221 calories per serving with 2 grams of total fat, making it a great choice for those who want something light and healthy.

Serves 2

1/2 pound potatoes, scrubbed but unpeeled

2 pinches paprika

Oil water spray (see below)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 pieces smoked haddock, each about 5 oz, skinned and bones removed

Bunch of watercress to garnish

Slice the potatoes paper-thin. Using the slicer on the side of a grater is the best way to get fine slices. Put into a colander and rinse well, then drain and dry in a dish towel. Toss the slices with a pinch of the paprika and a spritz of oil-water spray.

Spray a baking sheet and spread the slices out. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, then stir them, spread out again, and bake for about 5 minutes more, until tender and browned. They should be crisp in patches.

Sprinkle a pinch of paprika and a grinding of pepper over the fish. Lightly salt the potatoes and arrange in two piles on the baking sheet. Place a piece of fish over each pile of potatoes.

Bake for about 7 minutes at 475 F, until just done. Garnish with watercress and serve with sauteed mushrooms alongside, if desired.

Oil-Water Spray

Fill a new, clean plant mister or small plastic spray bottle with 7/8 water and 1/8 desired oil. Give the bottle a good shake before using it to spray food or pots and pans. This oil-water spray cuts down on calories and makes for low-fat cooking.

