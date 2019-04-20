Life has a way of making one feel as if they are at the bottom of a well with no escape plan in sight. Stress inducing things like mounting bills, a job loss, or maybe a child in need of medical treatment can act like a shovel digging away at the ground below your feet. Before you know it, you are looking around for a ladder to get you out of the hole that caved in on you.
This reminds me of the story of the donkey that fell in the well. It is a great reminder that life is going to cover you in dirt from time to time. However, when we learn to use each challenge as an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, we gain the ability to re-establish our footing, dust ourselves off and resist the urge to give up.
We can be more resilient than we give ourselves credit for. Winston Churchill is credited for saying, “if you are going through hell, keep going.” In other words, when life seems at its worst, don’t give up; keep pushing and you will prevail. If we simply give up, we will be consumed by the fire.
Back to the donkey in the well story: The donkey’s owner had given up on his chances of getting the donkey out of the well and decided to bury him. This story offers two different lessons in one. The donkey was in a deep hole with no visible way of escape, yet refuses to give up. The farmer had a problem in the hole and tried to cover it up. We have a number of problems that place us in a hole so to speak, yet we cannot give up. And any time we may try to just cover up a problem, it will find its way to the surface so we might as well deal with it the right way the first time.
When the times come that you feel deep in a hole of life, I encourage you to take a deep breath and find a way out. The donkey used unconventional wisdom to reach the surface. Thinking outside the box will sometimes take you further than ever imagined.
Donkey in the Well: One day a farmer’s donkey fell down into a well. The animal cried piteously for hours as the farmer tried to figure out what to do. Finally he decided the animal was old and the well needed to be covered up anyway, it just wasn’t worth it to retrieve the donkey.
He invited all his neighbors to come over and help him. They all grabbed a shovel and began to shovel dirt into the well. At first, the donkey realized what was happening and cried terribly. Then, to everyone’s amazement, he quieted down.
A few shovel loads later, the farmer finally looked down the well and was astonished at what he saw. With every shovel of dirt that hit his back, the donkey was doing something amazing. He would shake it off and take a step up. As the farmer’s neighbors continued to shovel dirt on top of the animal, he would shake it off again and take another a step up.
Pretty soon, everyone was amazed as the donkey stepped up over the edge of the well and trotted off!
Be the donkey. Get out of the well. Dust yourself off and keep moving.
James Fansler is Lake Placid police chief. He can be reached at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com .
