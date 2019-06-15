SEBRING — The 14th annual Heartland Triathlon brought in 750 competitors to the two-day event, but how many stayed overnight in hotels will take a while to tally.
It’s not as easy as it sounds, said Dan Andrews of Legacy Bicycle in downtown Sebring, race coordinator and Heartland Triathlon co-founder.
Counting up all those who booked and used local lodging requires about two weeks, at least, of communicating with hotels and reconciling the numbers of who booked and stayed at in-county rooms.
In addition, he and other organizers will have to gather advertising receipts and invoices to get reimbursed under the $5,000 grant the Tourist Development Council gave the Triathlon.
In short, Andrews said, it’s a lot of work.
In the last decade and a half, the Heartland Triathlon went from an idea to a $100,000 event, Andrews said. That’s what it takes to put it on.
Organizers also pride themselves on providing one of the safest triathlon events available, he said, as well as all the “swag” they provide for the participants.
Among this year’s participants, 680 came from Florida and 90 were from out of state or, in the case of two from the United Kingdom, out of the country.
One of those international competitors, he said, is a para-athlete. Without the use of her legs, she had to be helped into and out of the water, on and off her hand-pedaled cycle, as well as in and out of a wheelchair to “run” the last leg.
The rest of the out-of-state triathletes came from the Southeast with people from as far away as Michigan and Montana.
Of those from Florida, approximately 100 or more each came from the Florida Atlantic Coast, Florida Gulf Coast, the Interstate 4 corridor and the U.S. 27 corridor — with 78 from Highlands County.
The single city with the most was Orlando with 30, with a total of 100 or more who came from the area.
The Lakeland area had approximately 30 in the event. Winter Haven had nine.
Demographics were as follows: 29 and less — 29%, skewed in favor of the children’s events; 30-39 — 10%; 40-49 — 23%; 50-64 — 30%, and 65 and older — 8%. Of participants, 47% were female and 53% were male.
Andrews said Wednesday he already has 50 triathletes signed up for next year. Of that 50, only six are from Highlands County, he said.
Like all sporting events, the Triathlon has its quirks, Andrews said. Some triathletes were “no-shows” this last time. They registered, but stayed away because of stormy weather over the weekend.
Some drove in. Not all participants stayed overnight. Among those who did, some booked online. While the Triathlon has a website to help people secure lodging, Andrews said, many prefer to shop for themselves.
Hoteliers may have known they had triathletes and their families staying with them, but Andrews said he and other organizers will need to double check with those hotels to see how many guests they recorded as being in town for that event.
In recent years, Andrews said he and other event organizers have worked out ways to track that data with hotels and verify room-nights — the number of rooms booked for a given night for an event — the standard measurement for TDC funding.
The event has grown from a single afternoon of swimming, cycling and running to two days of several races, including the Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Duathlon, Sprint Aquabike, Olympic Triathlon, Olympic Duathlon and Olympic Aquabike.
Andrews counts 160 volunteers who take a full day setting up the race courses on local streets, the way they need to be, and coordinating with local law enforcement and government to have roads closed and traffic detoured around the event.
Andrews said Tuesday he has just a couple of weeks’ work left to gather up all the attendance and lodging numbers, and submit those to the county.
Then, he can start working on next year.
Highlands News-Sun sports writer Ruth Ann Lawson and Highlands Sun Editor Allen Moody contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.