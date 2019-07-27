SEBRING — So far, county commissioners have only gotten three local budgets to squeeze under the county’s self-imposed 3.5% increase.
The Board of County Commission’s General Fund, the Clerk of Courts overall budget and the Tax Collector have all met that limit, imposed by the county to ensure that the 4.56% property value increase doesn’t all get spent by the county in operations and leaves enough to build a fund balance.
On Tuesday, the County Commission set a top property tax rate of 9.0 mils.
They have no intention of leaving it there.
“We haven’t begun to roll up our sleeves on this,” County Commissioner Don Elwell said Tuesday prior to the vote on the millage rate.
He said one recent budget started at 9.25 mils, but the county cut it down.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck wanted commissioners to cut the rate from the start.
“If you set the amount at 8.50, you will have to cut our budget,” she said, suggesting a rate lower than the current one of 8.55 mils, which would force a much lower cap on increases than 3.5%.
“We have set it above 8.55 since I’ve been here,” Commission Chair Jim Brooks said. “We haven’t exceeded it (in the end). I can see both points.”
The board’s contribution to law enforcement — outside of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office budget — is actually under the cap by $13,060.
Still, state mandates on the board are costing $21,795 over the 3.5% cap, and support of the E911 Program/Consolidate Dispatch will run $28,039 over the cap.
Constitutional officers still running budgets with increases above that level are:
• Property Appraiser’s Office — $107,045 above cap to pay for much-needed updated aerial photographs of all Highlands County real estate.
• Supervisor of Elections Office — $354,919 to pay for upgrades to cyber-security and printing of ballots and support materials in both English and Spanish.
• Highlands County Sheriff’s Office — $417,020, after having already knocked nearly a million dollars off the agency’s budget.
Sheriff Paul Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday his original request of a $29.7 million budget with a 7.08% increase was already a chopped-down version of his original “wish-list,” which would have been a 21% increase.
Blackman’s staff cut another $953,168, from the $29.7 million and saved $882,971 out of the county’s General Fund.
It left him with a 4.2% increase — still more than the requested 3.5%.
Blackman said state mandates for school safety accounted for 1.3%, and mandated increases in Florida Retirement System contributions and both health and risk insurance added 1.4%.
With 2.7% of his increase out of his control, his requested increase, Blackman said, is 1.3%.
Everything over the cap will force the County Commission to raise the tax rate.
In fact, the County Commission would have to raise the tax rate for anything under the 3.5% cap. Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz has said that even if everything came in under the cap, the county would still need to raise the property tax rate from 8.55 mils to 8.675 mils.
The current extra millage needed to meet those requests over 3.5% are as follows:
• Sheriff’s Office — 0.086 mils
• Supervisor of Elections — 0.073 mils
• Property Appraiser — 0.022 mils
• E911 Dispatch — 0.006 mils
• County Commission mandates — 0.005 mils
That means an extra 0.192 mils on top of 8.675, for a total of 8.867 mils.
County Commission law enforcement contributions, which will drop more than $13,000, would cut 0.003 mils from the needed tax rate, for a final total — for now — of 8.864 mils.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg, at Tuesday’s budget workshop, said the county may still want to plug in $3.1 million to $3.2 million of fund balance to bolster the General Fund, with the intention of not spending that reserve.
Vosburg said the county still stands to see $4.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sometime this year.
When it does, it will bolster the reserves even further, Vosburg said.
Nitz said the county would have a 2.39-month reserve of operating funds with the FEMA reimbursement.
Without it, Nitz said, the county will have approximately two months.
Tuck warned against raising the millage and budget while covering shortfalls with the county “savings.” By Florida law, taxing entities can’t charge more than 10 mils.
“If you increase the budget, you’ve got two more years you can do that, then you’re at the maximum (tax rate),” Tuck said.
Brooks said the 9.0 millage would be the rate not to exceed.
“All five commissioners are in agreement that that’s the cap,” Elwell said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to get it to 8.55 or lower.”
