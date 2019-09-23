The Associated Press
TAMPA — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, including the game winner with 1:16 remaining in the game, as the Giants rallied from a 28-10 halftime deficit to post their first victory of the season with a 32-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jones lost two fumbles, but overcame that by throwing for 336 yards and adding 28 on the ground to lead the team in that department.
Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston threw three first-half touchdowns to Mike Evans, but the Bucs (1-2) only managed three points in the second half.
Tampa Bay kicker Matt Gay, who missed two first-half extra-points, missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.
Cowboys pull away from Dolphins 31-6
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and the Dallas Cowboys pulled out of a first-half funk as huge favorites in a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
One of Prescott’s TD tosses to Cooper came before halftime, but the Dolphins had a great chance to lead at the break as 22-point underdogs when Kenyan Drake fumbled on first down from the Dallas 7-yard line in the final minute of the second quarter. DeMarcus Lawrence recovered to preserve a 10-6 lead.
Josh Rosen was 18 of 29 for 200 yards without a touchdown or interception in his first start for Miami, which went with him over Ryan Fitzpatrick after getting outscored 102-10. No team since 1961 had a worse point differential through two games.
The rebuilding Dolphins are 0-3 for the first time since losing their first seven in 2011. They have been outscored 133-16, the largest point differential through three games in the league history since 1950.
Vikes romp past Raiders 34-14
MINNEAPOLIS — NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook cruised past the 100-yard mark for the third straight game, Kirk Cousins rebounded from his rattled performance the week before with a turnover-free afternoon, and the Minnesota Vikings rolled by the Oakland Raiders 34-14 on Sunday.
The defense had plenty to do with the victory, too. An interception by Harrison Smith of an overthrow by Oakland’s David Carr set up the second of two touchdowns by Adam Thielen to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. Eric Wilson had two of Minnesota’s four sacks.
Cook had 16 carries for 110 yards and a score in just three quarters, and his backups capably grabbed the baton. Rookie Alexander Mattison got his first NFL touchdown as the Vikings (2-1) rushed for 211 yards and didn’t even attempt a fourth-quarter pass for the second time in two home games. Last week in a loss at Green Bay, Cousins had three turnovers, including a first-and-goal interception in the end zone.
Brissett helps Colts hold off Falcons 27-24
INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes in the first half Sunday, and Marlon Mack scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter to lead the Indianapolis Colts past Atlanta 27-24.
Indianapolis (2-1) has won two straight overall and seven in a row at home.
The Falcons (1-2) rallied from a 20-3 halftime deficit to get within three on Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 4:11 to play. But the Falcons opted to kick deep and never got the ball back.
Brissett closed it out with an 11-yard pass to Jack Doyle on third-and-4. He finished 28 of 37 with 310 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Ryan was 29 of 34 with 340 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He passed John Elway for ninth on the league’s career completion list and broke a tie with Elway for No. 11 on the career TD passes list. Ryan now has 4,143 completions and 303 touchdown passes.
Patriots defense shines in 30-14 win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Patriots didn’t allow a defensive touchdown for the third straight week as New England dominated in a 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead each added a rushing touchdown for the Patriots (3-0), who won their seventh straight over the Jets and earned their ninth consecutive regular-season win at home over their AFC East rival.
Brady was 28 of 42 for 306 yards and headed to the sideline with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter and New England leading 30-7. He was briefly replaced by rookie Jarrett Stidham, who completed his first two passes before having his third intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Jamal Adams. Brady returned the following series.
Mahomes, Chiefs defeat Ravens 33-28
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won a showdown between two of the NFL’s top offenses.
The Ravens made them work for it until the very end.
Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in another dazzling performance, Kansas City held quarterback Lamar Jackson in check most of the rain-soaked afternoon, and the Chiefs held on for a 33-28 victory over Baltimore on Sunday.
LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams combined for 116 yards rushing and a score in place of the injured Damien Williams, while the Chiefs (3-0) stopped the Ravens three times on 2-point attempts.
Packers remain unbeaten with 27-16 win over Broncos
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, and Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 27-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Broncos (0-3) fell to 0-6-1 all-time on the road against the Packers.
Green Bay got to Denver quarterback Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers to lead the Packers (3-0) to the win despite being dominated in time of possession 35:34 to 24:26.
